Regan attended FOSS Swim School as a child and it's one of the first places where she fell in love with the water.

FOSS Swim School Announces Olympic Swimmer, Regan Smith, as their Newest Spokesperson Regan attended FOSS Swim School as a child and it's one of the first places where she fell in love with the water.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo Olympian and world record holder, Regan Smith, is kicking off a three-year partnership with FOSS Swim School, where she took swimming lessons as a young child. The partnership will continue through 2024, when Smith plans to compete in the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Olympian Regan Smith kicks off a three-year partnership with FOSS Swim School, where she took swimming lessons as a kid.

Smith, along with her older sister, Brenna, swam at FOSS in the Minneapolis/St Paul, Minnesota area from ages 5 to 7. These early lessons laid the foundation for her world record-setting swimming career.

"FOSS is where my love of swimming began and I'm so thrilled to have the opportunity to work with their team. I have a genuine appreciation and passion for their mission to help kids fall in love with water," shared Smith. "I can only hope that our work together will help inspire a new generation of kids to get in the pool for the first time."

In addition to social media content, the partnership will include media interviews across the six Midwest states where FOSS has their 22 schools.

"It is so special to get to partner with Regan after having the chance to be one of her earliest swim instructors and seeing her natural abilities from so early on," shared Jon Foss, Co-Founder and Chairman at FOSS. "Regan's passion for swimming is contagious and we are honored to work with her."

For more information about FOSS Swim School visit fossswimschool.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ABOUT FOSS SWIM SCHOOL:

Jon and Susan Foss opened their first swim school in 1993. They created an age-appropriate curriculum, helping even the youngest swimmers confidently learn water adjustment, safety, strokes, and technique. With 28 years of expertise, FOSS has redefined the swim lesson experience by providing a fun, original, technically sound, and safer style of teaching. FOSS currently has 22 schools in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

CONTACT: rblom@fossswimschool.com

Regan Smith swimming at the Tokyo Olympics (PRNewswire)

Regan Smith swimming at the Tokyo Olympics (PRNewswire)

Regan Smith (PRNewswire)

Regan Smith swimming at the Tokyo Olympics (PRNewswire)

Regan Smith swimming at the Tokyo Olympics (PRNewswire)

Regan Smith (PRNewswire)

Regan Smith, pictured here as a young girl, swam at FOSS in the Minneapolis/St Paul, Minnesota area from ages 5 to 7. (PRNewswire)

Regan Smith, pictured here as a young girl, swam at FOSS in the Minneapolis/St Paul, Minnesota area from ages 5 to 7. (PRNewswire)

Foss Swim School (PRNewsfoto/Foss Swim School) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Foss Swim School