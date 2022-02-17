Facility Solutions Group Announces New Executives, Following Year of Growth in 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group (FSG) today announced additions to its executive board to position the company for growth in accordance with its long-term institutional plans.

Facility Solutions Group (FSG) announces additions to its executive board.

The company named Robert Graham as its new Chief Revenue Officer, a role he will take on in conjunction with his current role as Chief Business Development Officer for FSG's National Accounts division. Bob joined FSG in 1985 and created the company's National Accounts operation.

Bernie Erickson has been named FSG's Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Erickson will oversee a unified national marketing vision and strategy for the company. In addition, Erickson will continue to serve as the company's Director of Innovation.

David Attardi will fill the company's new Chief Sales Officer position. Attardi takes on this role after successfully building the ESCO group and Utility Services Division at FSG. As Chief Sales Officer, Attardi will formulate and implement a national sales strategy to unify efforts and deliver a standardized sales approach to customers across the country.

Leon Mowadia has been named the company's new Chief Operating Officer of Distribution after successfully building FSG's New York City operation. Leon will be focused on building FSG's distribution business, creating a strategic vision for the company's lighting business, and ensuring that FSG remains one of the nation's leading distributors of lighting and controls.

Additionally, FSG announced that Chris Hinshaw would be named to lead the newly formed Horticulture Lighting team. Chris rejoins FSG after several years working in the Horticulture space. His addition is part of FSG's commitment to building this new vertical.

Following a year of growth, the company announced the changes became effective February 7th, 2022. William Graham, CEO of Facility Solution Group said "these new corporate roles are part of a deliberate strategy to grow FSG to the next level while creating a timeless institution for our employees and customers."

About Facility Solutions Group Inc.: Facility Solutions Group is one of the nation's largest single-source providers of lighting and electrical products, electrical services, electrical construction, and energy management solutions. With a successful 40 year history of serving customers, FSG develops, designs, markets, sells, and supports all types of lighting, electrical, control, and energy-saving products and services. FSG ranks among the top 20 Electrical contractors in the United States.

Facility Solutions Group, Inc.

Media@fsgi.com

View original content:

SOURCE Facility Solutions Group