Diebold Nixdorf Delivers Managed Services for alpitronic hypercharger Stations in Europe

BOLZANO, Italy and HUDSON, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- alpitronic, Europe's leading manufacturer of high-power DC charging (HPC) stations, and Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in enabling connected commerce, today announced a partnership to drive improved availability for their charging stations. Diebold Nixdorf will provide Managed Services for alpitronic's flagship product, the hypercharger. The partnership will support alpitronic meet its own high-performance standards in this fast-growing market, ensuring that retailers can offer an always-on, fast-charging experience for their customers. The collaboration started with 2,600 HPC locations in Germany and will be expanded to more than 10,000 charging points across Europe this year.

hypercharger is alpitronic's flagship product (PRNewswire)

Short charging times and high performance make fast charging stations attractive for electric car drivers. Often installed at freeway gas stations across Europe, the demand for superfast charging solutions is growing due to advanced electric car technology and many additional deployment scenarios.

hypercharger is the market-leading brand for fast charging stations in Europe, characterized in particular by reliability, compactness, advanced design and capability to supply a charge up to 300kW. Since its market entry in 2017, alpitronic has experienced exponential growth. In addition to the development, production and worldwide distribution of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles, the manufacturer was looking for a reliable service partner, offering a high-performance service experience and ability to scale quickly wherever needed. The company selected Diebold Nixdorf to provide service desk, logistics and on-site services for the European hypercharger fleet, initially focusing on the Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, the U.K. and Scandinavia. Over the next year, alpitronic and Diebold Nixdorf will expand their partnership globally.

Philipp Senoner, co-founder and managing director, alpitronic Srl. said: "With the development of our hypercharger, we set European standards in the field of fast-charging technology. We are pleased to collaborate with a strong partner like Diebold Nixdorf, as this represents an important step towards maintaining our quality standards also in the service part of our business. It is our goal that customers will benefit from high performance across the entire lifecycle of our products."

Dr. Ulrich Naeher, Diebold Nixdorf's executive vice president, chief commercial officer said: "High-performance charging is attractive for all electric vehicle drivers who want to be on the road again quickly, but only if 'performance' also means high-availability, including an always-on approach. Our DN AllConnect ServicesSM organization is able to help partners like alpitronic keep pace in this fast-growing market as we have the experience, global scale and capabilities to support EV charging projects with high-performance services."

About alpitronic

The alpitronic team consists of progressive, passionate engineers with experience in various fields such as automotive, aerospace and industrial electronics. More than one third of the approx. 250 employees are developers and deal with the conception of own and third-party products. In addition to specializing in the development of electronic hardware and software in the automotive sector, alpitronic has been involved in the development, production and global distribution of scalable DC fast-charging stations for e-vehicles since 2017. These products, marketed under the brand hypercharger, are characterized in particular by their reliability, compact footprint and advanced design, and can currently deliver up to 300kW. The hypercharger was able to establish itself as the company's competitive flagship product, thus helping alpitronic to become the market leader in Europe as a manufacturer of HPC charging stations.

Visit www.hypercharger.it to find out more.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-C

Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated