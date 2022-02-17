Commitment to Customer Success Drives Growth at RCxRules in 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCxRules, a provider of revenue cycle automation technology, continued to grow its customer base and strengthen its product offerings in 2021.

As COVID-19 continued to disrupt lives for many Americans, the company prioritized helping healthcare providers succeed and navigate industry challenges. RCxRules added over 25 new customers and completed 127 upgrades, ensuring all customers are on the latest and greatest version of the software. The company also established a partnership with AAPC to provide coding services, joined the athenahealth partner program, and delivered enhanced integration for customers on the latest versions of Epic, Meditech Expanse, Cerner Millennium, eClinicalWorks, and DrChrono.

As the industry continues its migration towards value-based care, RCxRules strengthened its HCC coding capabilities with the addition of the Chart Prep Engine. RCxRules processed over 43 million transactions in Q4 on behalf of over 33,000 providers, representing a 33% increase over Q4 of last year.

"At RCxRules, we truly believe our success is built upon delivering great value. We're privileged to have a strong group of progressive and well-managed customers and look forward to deepening our commitment to their success in 2022," said Stephen Gorman, CEO at RCxRules.

About RCxRules: Founded in 2010, RCxRules helps healthcare organizations succeed with both value-based care and fee-for-service billing models. The company's unique, predictive rules engine ensures compliance with healthcare's complex regulatory and reimbursement rules. Integrating with leading EMRs and PM systems, RCxRules software addresses issues before they affect revenue, delivering claims with the most accurate financial and HCC data—every time, guaranteed. Visit www.rcxrules.com to learn more.

View original content:

SOURCE RCxRules