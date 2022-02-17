BioDental Sciences Appoints Mark Thorne as President & COO; Announces Name Change to Cayster Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioDental Sciences Inc., a New York-based technology company that connects dentists, DSOs and dental laboratories to improve financial, operational and clinical outcomes, today announced the appointment of Mark Thorne as President and Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. The company will also begin operating under a new name and will be known as Cayster Inc.

In the role of President and COO, Thorne will be responsible for overseeing all business operations for the company, including finance, strategic planning, commercial infrastructure, human resources, and all customer-facing departments such as sales and customer service and support. Thorne has a long-standing track record as a successful executive, key influencer and leader, both globally and domestically, with a core strength in developing and implementing operational and financial infrastructure and systems to grow and scale businesses.

The company's rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company and its commercial offering, also called Cayster, as an open platform and marketplace that connects, improves, and optimizes interactions between dentists, DSOs, dental labs and other relevant parties in marketplace. Along with this name change, the company is adopting a new logo, launching a new website and releasing a series of new features to its technology platform. The rebranding also coincides with the company's efforts to identify and attract new talent across the organization.

Prior to joining Cayster, Thorne served more than two decades as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at two wholly-owned subsidiaries of WPP Group, the world's largest advertising, marketing services and technology holding company. His responsibilities included global profit and loss, strategic planning and managing and optimizing corporate infrastructure. Thorne brings a hands-on approach and experience in developing and executing corporate business plans, driving commercial and strategic initiatives, directing domestic and global businesses, aligning financial and operational targets, hiring, building teams and scaling commercial offerings.

"Mark is a proven leader with a unique skill set and long history of building disciplined operations while driving both commercial and financial growth," said Dr. Gary Kaye, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Dental Officer, Cayster. Adi Narayan, Cayster's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technical Officer added "In joining our leadership team, Mark brings the operational and financial expertise, to complement our existing dental and technology strengths, enabling Cayster to accelerate the pace of our commercial initiatives. We are thrilled to have him on board and expect him to play a critical role in our success this year and beyond."

Thorne noted "I am excited to join the Cayster team and have the opportunity to play a critical role in scaling Cayster's operations and accelerating the adoption of its innovative platform for dentists, DSOs and dental laboratories. Working alongside Dr. Kaye and Adi, I am confident that we will build on the company's record of success well into the future."

For more information on Cayster and the company's platform, please visit www.cayster.com.

About Cayster Inc.

Cayster Inc. is a New York based technology company addressing inefficiencies in the dental segment. The Company's platform connects DSOs (dental service organizations) and dentists with dental laboratories and other marketplace participants to streamline case management and improve clinical, financial and operational outcomes. The easy-to-use platform empowers its users, reduces errors and generates data and analytics to measure performance and optimize individual and organizational decision making. Cayster is privately held and backed by individual and institutional investors. Learn more at www.cayster.com.

