uLab and Mari's List Partner To Enhance Value for Orthodontists

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems™, the creator of the uSmile™ clear aligner system and the uDesign® treatment planning software, has partnered with Mari's List®, an orthodontic study club and buying group, to offer exclusive discounts to member orthodontists for clear aligner therapy.

The partnership between uLab and Mari's List brings state-of-the-art technology at the best price to my practice.

Mari's List was founded by Mari Sawtelle and has served the orthodontic community for 10 years. Vendors who are chosen to partner with Mari represent the highest quality products and offer their products at pre-negotiated prices to eliminate the need for each office to negotiate individual vendor contracts. The over 2,100 members report savings up to $30,000 annually with a few saving even more due to the buying power of the group. Members also benefit from the fast track to the best customer service the partner companies can offer.

"We have partnered with uLab due to their shared commitment to the orthodontist community. They are committed to innovation and advancing technology that is only available to orthodontists," says Ms. Sawtelle. Mari's List members receive discounted pricing on uLab's high-quality uSmile clear aligners—which can be delivered in as few as 3 days and customized with the orthodontist's practice logo already on the packaging.

"With the challenges of the past few years—rising costs, delayed shipments, and staff turnover—I realized I needed to dive deep into my practice to make assessments on where we could improve efficiency and create a new level of performance to serve our patients," says Dr. Neil Warshawsky of Get It Straight Orthodontics in Chicago, Illinois, "The partnership between uLab and Mari's List brings state-of-the-art technology at the best price to my practice. It also allows me the flexibility to send orders to the uLab's Memphis facility or create aligners in-house. It is a win at every level."

uLab was founded in 2015 and offered the uDesign treatment planning software for in-office printing purposes. In 2020 the uSmile clear aligner platform was launched, providing aligners manufactured in Memphis in addition to maintaining the option for orthodontists to create aligners in-office. The uLab platform allows orthodontists ultimate control over their aligner treatments by enabling hybrid and combo options, finishing brackets case with aligners, and customization of staging, treatment velocity, attachments, and trimlines.

uLab uSmile aligners are now available to all orthodontic practices in the U.S. and Canada. Orthodontists have planned more than 400,000 cases on the uDesign software to date.

About Mari's List

Mari's List is an Orthodontic Buying Group & Member Forum comprised of 135 companies who offer their best pricing upfront. Vendors are vetted for quality and service. Members receive the benefit of saving time and money due to exclusive discounts. With more than 2100 members, Mari's List is the largest Orthodontic-exclusive buying group in the US and has the buying power to negotiate deals beyond a single practice or typical DSO model. To learn more: www.marislist.com

Contact: Mari Sawtelle, Founder, mari@marislist.com

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by an experienced team of healthcare innovators helping to transform options for orthodontic practices to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab has facilities in San Mateo, CA and Memphis, TN. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com. Contact: David Thrower, Chief Commercial Officer, pr@ulabsystems.com

uLab Systems, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/uLab Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE uLab Systems, Inc.