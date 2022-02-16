Roswell Biotechnologies to Present First Commercial Molecular Electronics Chip at the 2022 International Solid-State Circuits Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roswell Biotechnologies , the molecular electronics company, announced today that Chief Science Officer Barry Merriman, Ph.D. will present a paper titled "A CMOS Molecular Electronics Chip for Single-Molecule Biosensing" at the prestigious International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) on Feb. 22. The presentation will detail the design of the Roswell Molecular Electronics (ME) Chip™, the first commercial molecular electronics chip. The Roswell Molecular Electronics Platform has also been chosen for the highly selective conference live-demo session.

The Roswell Molecular Electronics Chip™️, the first commercial molecular electronics chip, integrates single bio-molecules as sensor elements in nano-electrode circuits on a semiconductor (CMOS) chip. This provides an all-electronic, programmable biosensor with real-time, single-molecule sensitivity and unlimited capacity to scale the sensor array density. (PRNewswire)

The Roswell ME Chip integrates single bio-molecules as sensor elements in nano-electrode circuits on a semiconductor (CMOS) chip. This provides an all-electronic, programmable biosensor with real-time, single-molecule sensitivity and unlimited capacity to scale the sensor array density. A peer-reviewed paper recently appeared in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences detailing its diverse biosensing applications.

"It is an honor to have our molecular electronics chip recognized at this conference as one of the most innovative new chips," Merriman said. "The ISSCC is where the top chipmakers—like Intel, Samsung, and NVIDIA—present their latest work and where the most exciting new chips are introduced, such as the Intel Bitcoin mining chip and the Google Quantum computing chip. To be selected to present our peer-reviewed paper and demo alongside these top chipmakers highlights that we are doing something truly new, integrating single molecules into the circuits as sensors."

The Roswell ME Chip paper presentation and demonstration will be available to registered conference participants online, in recorded form, as the ISSCC is being held virtually this year due to the pandemic. Following the conference, the peer-reviewed paper will be published in IEEE Xplore, the online library of the IEEE.

The annual ISSCC, sponsored by the IEEE, is the foremost global forum for presenting advances in solid-state circuits and systems-on-a-chip. The conference offers a unique opportunity for engineers working at the cutting edge of IC design and application to maintain technical currency and network with leading experts.

ABOUT ROSWELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Roswell Biotechnologies is digitizing biology with molecular electronics to predict, prevent, and treat disease. The company has developed the world's first molecular electronics chip, the Roswell ME Chip™, which integrates single molecules into a standard semiconductor chip. This delivers a programmable biosensor that converges a broad range of biosensing applications and omics measurements onto one platform, provides the ultimate resolution of real-time, single-molecule sensing, and removes all barriers to chip scalability. The Roswell Molecular Electronics Platform is being commercialized for basic biomedical research, drug discovery, molecular diagnostics, proteomics, DNA sequencing, and DNA digital data storage. Roswell Biotechnologies was founded in 2014 by industry leaders in genomic technologies and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

(PRNewsfoto/Roswell Biotechnologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roswell Biotechnologies, Inc.