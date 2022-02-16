Nanonets has grown its revenue over 10x in the past 18 months due to high demand from customers which include Global Fortune 500 companies.

Nanonets Raises $10M from Elevation Capital to Help Global Enterprises Automate Their Document Workflows Using AI Nanonets has grown its revenue over 10x in the past 18 months due to high demand from customers which include Global Fortune 500 companies.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanonets , an AI-based document workflow automation platform, today announced a successful raise of $10M Series A investment round, led by Elevation Capital. The funds will be used to expand Nanonets' engineering and AI/ML teams as well as hyper-scale its operations and go-to-market teams in new geographies.

Nanonets (PRNewswire)

Sarthak Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Nanonets, said, "The Series A funding is a critical next step in bringing Nanonets' world-class document workflow solutions to customers across the globe. Nanonets operates with a customer-obsessed approach to doing business. We're constantly asking ourselves how to make the experience of document management easier for our customers and their end users."

Sarthak Jain and Prathamesh Juvatkar founded Nanonets with the mission of leveraging AI to make workflow automation easier for businesses. Seventy percent of organizations still have paper-dependent processes today, from parsing millions of contracts to manually matching invoices to purchase orders. Current legacy systems and processes require employees to review each document and manually enter data into CRMs, ERPs, or Excel files.

Using APIs and no-code customization custom capabilities, Nanonets gives organizations the ability to write their own business rules, connect to varied business data sources, and update internal systems to automate document workflows and financial controls. The platform keeps learning from every document it sees and organizations can automate an end-to-end process within hours, helping them speed up their operations and their employees do more with their time.

Mukul Arora, Co-Managing Partner, Elevation Capital, added, "When we met Sarthak and Prathamesh, we were impressed to see that despite being at the cutting edge of AI/ML, Nanonets' product is no-code and super intuitive — which makes it extremely easy for their clients to adopt. We were also really inspired by Sarthak's vision of using document extraction as a wedge to build a much deeper process automation platform. With very little capital, Sarthak and Prathamesh have built a stellar team and super impressive scale, and we are really excited to partner with them on this journey to build a large global tech company."

According to an estimate by Bain & Co's 2021 report titled "Beyond Cost Savings: Reinventing Business Through Automation", automation platforms with broader capabilities and technologies have an addressable market of over $65 billion. A shift in company business operations due to the pandemic-induced work-from-home situation is expected to favor market growth in the coming years.

Nanonets' AI engine eliminates the need to create rules/layouts per format, which is a big problem with traditional OCR providers, but instead relies on cognitive intelligence to do the same job. This makes Nanonets the most comprehensive and scalable solution amongst it's competition.

Besides Elevation Capital, the Series A round saw participation from angel investors including Amar Goel (Founder & Chairman, PubMatic), Gautam Kumar and Kushal Nahata (Co-founders, FarEye), Krish Subramanian, Rajaraman Santhanam (Co-founders, Chargebee Inc.), Vara Kumar Namburu and Khadim Batti (Co-founders, Whatfix), Ashish Gupta (Co-founder, Helion), Nakul Aggarwal and Ritesh Arora (Co-founders, BrowserStack), and Vetri Vellore (Founder and CEO, Ally). Earlier investors included Ashton Kutcher, Y Combinator, SV Angel, and Soma Capital.

About Nanonets

Nanonets is building a future where businesses can leverage AI with ease to intelligently understand documents, validate information, update databases and execute decisions based on business rules, without any human interference and with greater accuracy. Enterprises and global governments are using Nanonets' secure technology to automate tiresome review, management and approval processes - centered around documents. Nanonets AI improves operational efficiency, cuts down review time by 90% and powers accounting and financial teams for enormous growth. For more information, visit nanonets.com.

About Elevation Capital

Elevation Capital is a leading venture capital firm which provides seed and early stage capital for emerging companies in India. Founded in 2002, Elevation is currently investing out of its seventh fund, and has over $2 billion under management. The fund is led by Managing Partner Ravi Adusumalli, along with five Partners Deepak Gaur, Mukul Arora, Mridul Arora, Vivek Mathur and Mayank Khanduja. The firm has a portfolio of over 100 companies across the internet, SaaS, consumer, financial services and logistics sectors. Elevation has been an early investor and partner to founders of category defining companies such as Acko, FirstCry, Justdial, Makemytrip, Meesho, NoBroker, Paytm, ShareChat, Swiggy, Unacademy and Urban Company, among several others.

Visit Elevation Capital's knowledge repository, Summit , for investment memos, podcasts with top business minds, and more.

Media Contact:

For Nanonets:

Liang Zhao

lz@vansary.com

505-720-6933

Elevation Capital:

Akarsh Shrivastava

akarsh@elevationcapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanonets