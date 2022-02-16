NACERO INC. AWARDS LONG-TERM RENEWABLE WIND POWER AGREEMENT TO NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES FOR FLAGSHIP FACILITY IN PENWELL, TX

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacero Inc. (Nacero) has awarded a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC a long-term power purchase agreement to supply clean, renewable wind power to Nacero's planned flagship manufacturing facility in Penwell, TX, which will supply lower and net-zero lifecycle carbon footprint gasoline to consumers.

This agreement is a key component in Nacero's plan to make its Penwell facility the first and largest supplier of lower and net-zero lifecycle carbon footprint gasoline for everyday American drivers. The Penwell facility will have the capacity to meet the needs of 4 million drivers in Texas and the Southwest.

The agreement calls for NextEra Energy Resources' Texas wind power operations to provide Nacero with nearly 20 billion kilowatt-hours of green electricity over 20 years starting in 2025. The wind power will complement Nacero's planned 200-megawatt on-site solar photovoltaic power plant and ensure that the facility is powered by 100% renewable electricity.

"We are excited to work with NextEra Energy Resources, the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. The electricity generated by NextEra Energy Resources Texas operations will help ensure that we become the premier climate solution for everyday American drivers," said Jay McKenna, Nacero's President and CEO.

"NextEra Energy Resources has proudly and safely operated renewable energy projects in Texas for more than a decade, and we're pleased to expand our wind portfolio in the state through our agreement with Nacero," said Matt Handel, senior vice president of development for NextEra Energy Resources. "We applaud Nacero's commitment to sustainability through their innovative technology and are pleased to be able to support the company's renewable energy goals. This will also create significant economic stimulus for the local community, creating good jobs and additional tax revenue."

ABOUT NACERO INC.

Based in Houston, TX, Nacero Inc. is bringing a new gasoline to market, one that is made from natural gas and renewable natural gas, not crude oil. The Company plans to build additional U.S. production facilities where it can create environmental and economic benefit for its consumers, host communities, commercial counterparties, and shareholders. Founded in 2015, Nacero is led by a team with more than 400 years of combined successful project experience across the clean power, renewables, LNG, fuels, and petrochemicals sectors.

