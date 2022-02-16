Avelo Airlines Significantly Expands Service from Connecticut to Four Popular Southeastern U.S. Destinations

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines today announced a significant expansion of its East Coast service with the addition of four popular Southeastern U.S. destinations from Connecticut's most convenient airport — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Beginning in May, Avelo will add exclusive nonstop service between HVN and two South Carolina destinations: Myrtle Beach and Charleston, as well as Savannah, Ga. / Hilton Head, S.C.; and Nashville, Tenn.

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched six months ago in Los Angeles, now flies to 13 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Today's announcement expands Avelo's East Coast network from HVN to 10 exclusive nonstop destinations. Avelo currently flies between HVN and six sun-soaked Florida destinations: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota/Bradenton, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "The significant service expansion we announced today builds on the excitement for Avelo we are seeing across Connecticut. Our Customers are telling us they would love for Avelo to fly to more places beyond Florida. These four new routes show we're listening. Now with 10 popular Southeastern U.S. destinations to choose from, Avelo is Connecticut's most convenient, reliable and affordable choice for your next vacation, weekend getaway, or reconnecting with family and friends."

The new routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft. Low introductory one-way fares on all four new routes starting at $49* are available at AveloAir.com.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said, "Tweed-New Haven Airport continues to be a growing destination, and the addition of these flights is welcomed news as more travelers recognize how convenient, quick, and easy it is to fly out of this airport."

Connecticut's Ultra-Convenient Gateway to the Southeast

When Avelo begins its expanded service on May 5, 2022, it will be the only airline offering nonstop flights between Connecticut and Savannah/Hilton Head, as well as the only airline offering nonstop service between Southern Connecticut and Myrtle Beach, Charleston and Nashville.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said, "We are excited to see Tweed offering four new locations that will provide more leisure and business travel opportunities to New Haven residents. Since the inauguration of the first Avelo flight 100 days ago, Tweed is increasingly demonstrating to be a viable long-term transportation asset for the City and New Haven community."

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by Connecticut travelers, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority Executive Director Sean Scanlon said, "We are so excited to be expanding our nonstop service from six to 10 destinations. Whether it's spring break in Myrtle Beach, a visit to historic Charleston and Savannah, or a trip to the Music City, you can now get there at a low cost from right here in New Haven thanks to Avelo Airlines."

Last Friday, Avelo celebrated its first 100 days of service at HVN. When Avelo began flying from HVN last November it represented the largest expansion of service at HVN in more than 30 years.

Myrtle Beach (MYR) – 60 Miles of South Carolina Coastline

Beginning May 5, flights are initially scheduled to operate six days per week: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Myrtle Beach — known as the Grand Strand — stretches along 60 miles of pristine coastline from Little River to Georgetown. Every visitor to the area can find a spot for their ideal vacation. With its live entertainment, thrilling attractions, shopping, hundreds of championship golf and mini golf courses, historical sites, outdoor adventures, multiple fishing spots, delicious cuisine, and gorgeous scenery, Myrtle Beach is the perfect coastal escape.

Myrtle Beach International Airport Director of Airports Scott Van Moppes said, "The addition of Avelo at MYR is exciting news for the Grand Strand. MYR prides itself on low average fares, convenient travel options and friendly service, which is why Avelo, with a strong focus on service and affordability, is a perfect fit for our community. We welcome Avelo with confidence that this new partnership will be a great success."

Charleston (CHS) – Explore South Carolina's Southern Charm

Beginning May 5, flights are initially scheduled to operate four days per week: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The Charleston area is a veritable living museum populated with expertly preserved antebellum mansions; however, it is also a bustling epicenter of culture, invigorating outdoor activity and sumptuous dining that welcomes close to four million visitors annually. With its vibrant culture, rich history, exquisitely preserved architecture, idyllic coastal location, celebrated dining scene, and friendly locals, Charleston is one of America's most treasured travel destinations.

Charleston Airport Director and CEO Elliott Summey said, "Today's announcement is yet another exciting milestone in our rapidly growing low cost, nonstop service for Lowcountry travelers. It is exciting to have another new air carrier at Charleston International and our first nonstop service to New Haven, Connecticut. Avelo's partnership with CHS solidifies our commitment to increasing flights to the Northeast."

Savannah/Hilton Head (SAV) – Historic Charm Meets Lowcountry Relaxation

Beginning May 6, flights are initially scheduled to operate four days per week: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

SAV has been named one of the 10 Best Domestic Airports in the United States, serving Savannah, Hilton Head and surrounding areas across the Lowcountry and Coastal Georgia. Savannah is a charming Southern escape where art, period architecture, trendy boutiques and ghost stories are all set under a veil of Spanish moss. Savannah is a place where cuisine comes straight from the coast and cocktails are served at every meal.

Hilton Head Island boasts one of the top-10 family beaches in the U.S., an array of world-class golf courses, abundant natural beauty and an authentic coastal spirit visitors won't find anywhere else. It offers a relaxing, laid-back and welcoming vibe that make it a perfect vacation destination. It's the Lowcountry way of life — and it's what makes Hilton Head the perfect year-round retreat.

Savannah Airport Commission Executive Director Gregory B. Kelly said, "We appreciate Avelo making the decision to include us in their current expansion plans. This will be the first time we have had direct service to the state of Connecticut. We believe this will prove to be a successful route and will work hard to promote that locally and in the New Haven area. We look forward to being an important part of Avelo's growing system."

Nashville (BNA) – Music City: Music is a Universal Language

Beginning May 6, flights are initially scheduled to operate four days per week: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Live music can be seen and heard every day and night of the week in Nashville. The world-famous honky-tonks located on Broadway, offer free live music 365 days a year. Creativity is the heart and soul of Music City and there's never a shortage of inspiring things to do. Step back into time to learn about Nashville's history or explore a Nashville museum to discover artifacts, memorabilia, and more. From music, culture and the arts to food, sports and shopping, there is an "only in Nashville" experience for everyone.

Nashville International Airport® President and CEO Doug Kreulen said, "Avelo, welcome to Music City! The new nonstop flight between Nashville and New Haven builds a bridge to connect businesses and culture. Whether you are looking for lobster rolls, a pizza, hot chicken or BBQ, you're just a short flight away thanks to this new service."

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

At Avelo, there is no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

The single-class, fuel-efficient 147-seat 737-700 mainline jets Avelo operates from HVN offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional jets that historically served this airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 18 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com. Avelo BROLL + Images here.

*The one-way $49 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare must be booked by March 2, 2022. This introductory fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

Media Contacts

Avelo Airlines

Mary Coursey

mary@courseyco.com

Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN)

Sean Scanlon

sscanlon@flytweed.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avelo Airlines