To Amplify Diverse Voices and Empower a New Generation of Traders and Financial Content Creators, Trading.TV Raises $8 Million

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading.TV, the world's first social livestream and immersive chat platform for traders and financial content creators, announced today it has raised $8 million led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and the platform, which launched out of stealth mode in August 2021, is now publicly available on iOS, Android and desktop. Lightspeed will join the Trading.TV board of directors. The company will use the new capital to expand the team and build the next generation of create-to-earn creators.

Trading.TV is the world's first social livestream platform purpose-built for the next generation of traders and financial content creators. In an era where everything is an asset and everyone is a trader, Trading.TV offers the content, community and collaboration necessary to become an expert. We're dedicated to a future where anyone can Stream, Chat and Trade their way to financial independence. For more information, visit https://www.trading.tv/. (PRNewswire)

"Both the investing and the creator ecosystems are severely broken and have remained beneficial to a very small and select group of people for far too long," said Tobias Heaslip, CEO and Founder of Trading.TV. "By combining content and trading capabilities on the same platform, we have created a completely new and materially enhanced user experience that will serve as the on-ramp for millions of people to get started on their investment journeys. Financial content creators can finally monetize their content while also helping to serve the public need."

Black and other minority investors come from a materially different starting point than other more affluent demographics – the medium Black household holds just 10% of the wealth of the medium white household and while blacks constitute 13% of America's population, they hold less than 3% of its wealth. Combine that with younger generations -- across social-economic or racial backgrounds -- that are coming out of the pandemic wanting to take a more active role in their financial future. Trading.TV focuses on amplifying these diverse voices and empowering a new, younger generation of investors all in one place.

"Trading.TV is breaking down the barriers between high quality live content and trading decisions. We shouldn't have to learn about great companies on one platform and switch to another platform to make that trade," said Mercedes Bent, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. "We've seen livestream shopping become extremely popular in other categories and with the quality of creators TTV is bringing onto their platform, we're excited to see the magic moments emerge. Tobias is also a phenomenal founder and we couldn't wait to be in business with him."

Trading.TV, which was on desktop only during beta, is now available on iOS and Android as well, with feature parity across all platforms. Here are some of the features you can expect today:

Front and back camera live streaming for mobile

Front camera live streaming for desktop

Video uploading and short-form recording

Synchronous voice chat for streamers + 1 participant

Plaid integration for account funding

Stock trading with paper trading available today and real money trading coming soon

Portfolio view of both real money and paper trading

Digis, Trading.TV's native digital currency

Search for trading

The company is also working closely with key next-gen financial rockstar creators to provide a new set of investors with the content and community they need to buy and sell a wide variety of assets beyond traditional stocks. In July 2021, Trading.TV announced a $1M Creator Fund to support the first group of creators joining the platform. Trading.TV has been using this Creator Fund to sign some of the best and most entertaining creators in the space. Some of the creators that have already joined the platform include: Group Chat, Asset Entities, OBR Investing, Nick Black, Bruno Crypto, Kamal Hubbard and Christon "The Truth" Jones. Brands and media companies have also joined the platform including; DeFiance Media, Benzinga, Grizzle, and the Meta Business Podcast. Trading.TV plans to grow the existing $1M Creator Fund significantly this year by funding it with up to 10% of its total platform revenue with the goal of making creators on TTV the highest-paid creators on the internet.

For more information, visit https://www.trading.tv/.

Trading.TV is dedicated to a future where anyone can Stream, Chat and Trade their way to financial independence. For more information, visit https://www.trading.tv/. (PRNewswire)

