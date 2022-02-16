20% of Uninsured Americans Are Skipping COVID-19 Tests Due to Affordability Concerns, According to ValuePenguin

40% of Americans say they encounter many other barriers to get a COVID-19 test.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 testing has become an essential part of life - especially for Americans who have jobs that require routine testing or Americans who have preexisting health conditions. But affordability concerns are driving 13% of Americans to skip COVID-19 tests, according to a new survey from ValuePenguin.com by LendingTree . That number is significantly higher when you factor in Americans who don't have health insurance



Key Findings:

20% of Americans without health insurance are skipping COVID-19 tests citing affordability

40% of Americans faced barriers to getting tested from:

23% of COVID-19 test-takers had out-of-pocket expenses related to COVID-19 testing Millennial ($142) and Gen Z Americans ($125) spent the most.



"Under federal law, insurers must cover the costs of COVID-19 tests - but you can get charged in some situations - like if your test provider sent your sample to a lab that's outside your insurer's coverage network" according to ValuePenguin.com healthcare expert Robin Townsend. She adds, "If you think you've been charged unfairly, talk to your healthcare provider. Our survey found that half of those who negotiated COVID-19 testing charges were able to get them removed."

