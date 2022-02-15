OM SYSTEM Brings Heavyweight Specs to its New OM-1 Micro Four Thirds Camera; More Info at B&H

Photography News: OM SYSTEM brings heavyweight specs and a legendary name to its new digital flagship--the OM-1 mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Camera. Also joining the release are two new M.Zuiko PRO lenses: a 12-40mm f/2.8 and 40-150mm f/4.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is glad to announce the new OM SYSTEM OM-1 flagship Micro Four Thirds digital mirrorless interchangeable lens camera and two new M.Zuiko PRO lenses: a 12-40mm f/2.8 and 40-150mm f/4.

Today, OM SYSTEM launched the digital OM-1, flagship camera, and M.ZUIKO 12-40mm f2.8 and 40-150mm f4 PRO zoom lenses.

In 1972, the OM-1 35mm film camera brought pro performance to a smaller, more compact SLR. Today, OM SYSTEM is launching the digital OM-1—bringing eye-watering specs to a smaller, lighter mirrorless interchangeable lens camera system specifically designed for travel and adventure photography extremes.

The new OM SYSTEM OM-1 camera is designed around next generation image quality, computational photography, speed, reliability, and full video performance. A newly designed 20.4MP stacked BSI Live MOS Micro Four Thirds sensor gives two stops of noise performance and an additional stop of dynamic range over previous sensors. The TruePic X processor is 3x faster than its predecessors and features a 120 fps readout rate for faster shooting performance, sensitivity range from 200-102400 ISO (expandable to 80 ISO).

Speed is one of the OM-1's attributes and it features continuous shooting to up to 10 fps with full-time AF/AE and a 169-frame raw buffer when using the mechanical shutter. With the electronic shutter, photographers get 20 fps shooting with full AF/AE and a 108-frame raw buffer. In SH1 and SH2 blackout-free shooting modes the camera offers a blistering 120 fps without AF/AE and 50 fps with AF/AE. A Pro Capture mode begins image capture before you release the shutter and records at 120 fps with fixed focus or 50 fps with continuous.

These stratospheric frame rates are helped by an advanced autofocus system with Cross Quad Pixel AF and AI Detection with 1,053 individual focus points covering the full sensor and operating at 120 fps. The system detects color and contrast information from across the sensor and not only performs eye detection on humans, but also on birds, dogs, cats, and detection of non-organic subjects like cars, motorcycles, airplanes, helicopters, and trains. Focus performance is twice as accurate and 3x faster than previous versions of the focus system.

In-body five-axis image stabilization compensates for up to seven stops of camera shake allowing for long shutter speed handheld shooting. Eight stops of compensation is available with select IS-equipped Micro Four Thirds lenses.

The OM-1 brings creative capture inside the camera. Image stabilization, processing power, and sensor design combine for a High Res Shot composite function that blends a dozen images in five seconds. On a tripod, the system creates 80MP raw files and when used handheld, a 50MP raw file with two stops of reduced noise performance and improved color rendition. A Live ND mode digitally simulates the effects of an optical neutral density filter up to six stops (ND64) for long-exposure effects without having to carry separate filters for your lens. Live Composite mode for nighttime shooting slowly builds up an exposure overtime without blowing out brighter areas of the frame and allows you to see the exposure's progress in live view monitoring—amazing for light painting and other creative approaches. The camera also supports a handheld Focus Stacking mode that records and stacks 15 frames for extended depth of field in close-up shooting.

Video specs are robust, as well, with DCI/UHD 4K recording at up to 60p and 10-bit 4:2:0 sampling. Full HD recording up to 240 fps for slow-motion playback and 12-bit raw output is supported by the micro-HDMI port when working with optional external recorders. HLG picture mode permits in-camera HDR recording, and OM-Log gamma offers a greater color grading range for post-production adjustments. In-camera time-lapse capture is available up to UHD 4K with frame rates from 5 fps to 30 fps. The OM-1 has 3.5mm microphone and headphone ports for audio recording and monitoring.

The OM-1's electronic viewfinder has a 5.76m-dot OLED display with an 0.83x-equivalent magnification, a 21mm eyepoint, and 120 fps refresh rate. The rear LCD is a 3.0" 1.62m-dot touchscreen with a vari-angle design allowing 270° of swivel for working at odd angles.

The OM SYSTEM OM-1 is designed for use in extreme outdoor conditions with a durable magnesium alloy body that is dust and splash resistant to IP53 and freeze-proof to 14°F. The shutter is rated for 400,000 actuations. The camera's battery is rated for 520 shots per charge and in-camera charging is available. Dual UHS-II SD memory card slots allow for backup file saving or additional memory options.

Joining this new OM-1 camera is the upgraded M.ZUIKO Digital ED 12-40mm f/2.8 PRO II lens that offers a 24-80mm equivalent focal length and constant f/2.8 maximum aperture. The lens focuses down to 7.9" and is also IP53-rated. Accompanying the 12-40mm is the all-new M.ZUIKO Digital ED 40-150mm f/4.0 PRO lens with its 80-300mm equivalent in a compact and lightweight construction; also rated at IP53.

