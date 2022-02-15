Auto Financial Group Announces Q4 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Financial Group (AFG), one of the nation's leading sources of residual based financing and vehicle remarketing for financial institutions, announced results for Q4 2021 today.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, AFG signed three new credit unions to its Walk-away Balloon Lending Program: Tri-Cities Community Federal Credit Union, Texar Federal Credit Union, and Riverfront Federal Credit Union. These three credit unions represent combined assets of nearly $800 million and a reach increase of nearly 1 million consumers across three states.

"At Riverfront Federal Credit Union, we are continuously building out our product line to accommodate our existing and growing membership base," says Anthony Pomponio, Chief Lending Officer at Riverfront. "The AFG program will allow us to work with those borrowers who are cash flow conscious, make lower monthly payments and give them the ability to choose a vehicle that works within their budget. This product is complimentary to all that we do by putting our members in a better financial position."

About Auto Financial Group

Auto Financial Group (AFG), a Houston-based company, provides an online, residual based, walk-away vehicle financing product called AFG Balloon Lending, as well as vehicle leasing and vehicle remarketing to financial institutions across the United States.

AFG's residual based financing solutions provide the advantages of lower payments, flexible terms, in the case of the balloon loan, actual ownership of the vehicle and several end-of-term options, including the option to surrender the vehicle and walk away in lieu of paying the final loan payment. The financial institution receives higher loan yields, a competitive residual based financing alternative, and AFG manages the entire end-of-term process.

The AFG Remarketing program is a proven solution for financial institutions that offers the greatest financial return to their clients by matching assets to the selling network with the greatest number of buyers.

