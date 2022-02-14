Vodafone UK Taps Oracle Tech to Support 5G Network Core

AUSTIN, Texas and NEWBURY, England, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vodafone UK has selected Oracle Communications to spearhead network policy for its standalone 5G network. With Oracle's cloud native network policy management solution as part of its 5G core, Vodafone will be able to make more intelligent policy decisions and quickly test and deploy new services. This will help get exciting new 5G offerings into the hands of customers faster, ranging from holographic calls to 5G game streaming without lag time, and film downloads at up to 4X faster than 4G networks.

"Moving to 'cloud native' is a culture shift as much as it is a technology shift for a techcomms company like Vodafone," said Andrea Dona, chief network officer, Vodafone UK. "Our partners must demonstrate flexibility and agility, as well as aligning to our vision of how technology will augment and support tomorrow's digital society."

Powering the Heart of the Unbeatable Network

Converged policy management is comprised of the 5G Core Policy Control Function (PCF) and the Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF). The solution helps to dynamically prioritizes low-latency applications to edge data networks, while continuously optimizing network policies based on data analytics. For example, based on the data, the solution can help Vodafone customers get the network offering that best suits their needs, be it connecting smart devices, utilizing live streaming, or enabling AR/VR gaming. As such, Vodafone can provide a seamless experience across 4G and 5G networks while simultaneously delivering a smooth integration of new 5G services. The solution will be deployed by Oracle Communications consulting.

"5G undoubtedly opens the door for endless new ways to engage with our world, but intelligent policy management is the entryway to capitalize on these opportunities," said Andrew Morawski, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications, Networks. "Our 5G and cloud capabilities are helping Vodafone to build a future-proof network that is automated, easier to scale, simpler to operate, and more cost-effective."

Aligned with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), Oracle's cloud native 5G core control plane features network functions, including the policy control, that help operators automate and scale to meet the expected growth in 5G subscribers and connected devices. Learn more about how Oracle is powering the future of 5G.

