Swit Recognized by G2 on Best Software of 2022 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swit Technologies Inc., a work OS solution that offers team collaboration essentials powered by communication and task management in one, has announced today that it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards List, in the Project Management Products category.

Selected among the 10,000 B2B software listed on G2, Swit is one of the top 50 software of 2021. As the Work OS re:formulated for Collaboration Essentials, Swit tackles various cross-functional team collaboration needs by offering Chat and Task Management funcstions in one. Enterprise platforms like Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 are integrated within Swit in one seamless experience. (PRNewswire)

As a source of authentic reviews and analyses of over 100,000 software products and professional services, G2 is the world's leading business solution review platform, trusted by more than 60 million users worldwide. The annual Best Software List uses credible and timely reviews from actual users to rank the world's best software companies and products.

Swit has earned a spot on one of G2's Best Software lists for the first time since its launch on the review platform. Swit is committed to rehumanizing work, through both its company culture and its product, to best serve its users.

"Our dedication to creating the most effective collaboration software has helped companies increase productivity by optimizing task management and communication. We're honored to see these efforts reflected in this G2 Award." said Josh Lee, CEO & Co-founder of Swit Technologies Inc.

The software sellers or products that are featured in any of the 'Best Of" lists have received at least 50 approved and published reviews within the year 2021. Only reviews submitted during this evaluation period and those that passed the platform's rigorous moderation process are reflected in the scores.

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read about G2's methodology .

About Swit

Swit is a one-of-a-kind Work OS, that combines Chat & Task functions with Google Workspace and MS365 Integrations, to provide users with unmatched Functionality, Scalability, and Interoperability. Visit Swit.io to find out more!

About G2

G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spending, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe, and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

