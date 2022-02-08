Sprout Mortgage Names Samuel Bjelac EVP, National Sales to Lead TPO Channel

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Mortgage, one of the nation's largest non-QM originators and fastest growing lenders, is proud to announce that Samuel Bjelac has been promoted to Executive Vice President to lead Sprout's National TPO Sales Channel, effective 2/7/22. Mr. Bjelac will take on an expanded leadership role as he continues to grow the business among Wholesale Mortgage Brokers and Correspondent Lenders.

In his past position as Senior Vice President of the non-QM Wholesale and Correspondent business channels during the past 4 years, Samuel has been instrumental in positioning Sprout Mortgage as a premier non-QM and QM lender, spurring Sprout's growth as a result. In his role, he has successfully led a sales team focused on aggregating non-QM/non-agency residential mortgages and business purpose investment property loans. His strategic leadership and execution will continue to connect even more mortgage professionals and their clients with powerful and unique Sprout Mortgage solutions. The Sprout Mortgage solutions include Jumbo/Super Jumbo up to $10M, DSCR and no-ratio investment loans, self-employed borrowers/bank-statement loans, foreign nationals as well as non-warrantable condos and more.

"I am thrilled to continue cultivating a team of talented mortgage professionals to grow our Sprout Mortgage TPO channel by providing incredible products, technologies and services for our mortgage industry partner

s

. The future of Sprout Mortgage is promising as we continue on our path to becoming a top-ten national mortgage originator," noted Bjelac.

Mr. Bjelac has over 20 years of experience in the residential mortgage and financial services industries in both production and management capacities. Prior to joining Sprout Mortgage, he served as Vice President of Wholesale Lending at CoreVest American Finance and was Divisional Vice President at Carrington Mortgage Services. He also held key roles at Flagstar Bank, First Magnus Financial and Prudential Financial. Samuel has earned an M.B.A. from the University of Baltimore, a B.S. from West Virginia University and has been a featured speaker at multiple conferences and industry events throughout the United States.

About Sprout Mortgage

Sprout Mortgage crafts uncommonly good mortgage solutions, free of complexity and full of flexibility, for the truly unique situations and unmet needs of homeowners, real estate investors, mortgage professionals and their clients. With over 30 unique mortgage solutions combined with superior technology, sensible underwriting and aggressive pricing, Sprout is a "one-stop mortgage shop" for all. Learn more today at: www.sproutwholesale.com

