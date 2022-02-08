SPRINT Paid Summer 2022 Internships are Actively Recruiting in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Participating companies in the S tudent P rogram to R eady I nterns for N ext-generation T alent (SPRINT) are actively recruiting candidates for Summer 2022 paid internships through LifeSciSprints.com. This program aims to provide over 100 paid opportunities in the life-science industry this summer to students attending Connecticut Colleges and Universities, as well as students with ties to Connecticut.

"We continue to have new internship opportunities become available each week, as we build momentum in the SPRINT program. This exciting program brings together leading bioscience companies in Connecticut to offer a one-of-a-kind internship experience. Not only will the program include working for leading companies, but also the ability to gain exposure to other companies across the collaborative. The internship program will provide educational workshops and networking throughout the summer across the bioscience community," said Jennifer Good, President and CEO of Trevi Therapeutics based in New Haven, CT.

Terin Tyson, a former intern for Alexion AstraZeneca, a participating SPRINT company, offered her perspective on interning with a life-science company in Connecticut. Terin shared, "Being an intern at Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease was a life changing experience. My perspective and interests as a young student were valued and used to build important initiatives within university relations and early career talent recruitment. Now that I am working with Alexion in a full-time consulting capacity, I can honestly say that my learning experience and ability to be open minded throughout my internship have made me an effective recruitment coordinator."

Individuals interested in applying to life-science internships should visit www.LifeSciSprints.com/Internships/ to view all open positions. Applications for summer internships and application resources are now available on the website.

Upcoming Event Attendance

The SPRINT internship program will be exhibiting at the Greater New Haven Internship, Career, & Job Fair, happening on February 17th from 1pm-4pm at the Long Wharf Maritime Complex, located at 545/555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06510. Participating companies will be present to answer questions about SPRINT and career workshops will be available for students.

SPRINT Timeline

Jan 2022- Feb 2022 - Apply for Summer Internships

March- April 2022 - Summer Internship offers go out

June 2022 - Kick-off event for all hired interns across the state

Summer 2022 - Rotational field trips to visit various companies in the state

August 2022 - A celebratory closing meeting to share experiences and resume workshop

About SPRINT Internships

The SPRINT internship program brings together emerging and established companies across the industry, offering a wide variety of opportunities, across scientific, commercial, finance, and other areas. With 25 companies currently participating, additional internship opportunities are anticipated to be posted to the SPRINT website through early Spring. SPRINT interns will learn about different career paths across the industry by participating in skill workshops and rotational talks at various companies. Participating companies include: Adela, Alexion, Ancera, Artizan Biosciences, Arvinas, Azitra, BioHaven Pharmaceuticals, BioRez, Boehringer Ingelheim, CheminPharma, Cybrexa Therapeutics, EvolveImmune Therapeutics, Halda Therapeutics, Invea Therapeutics, IsoPlexis, The Jackson Laboratory, Pfizer, Rallybio, ReNetX Bio, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Thetis Pharmaceuticals, Trevi Therapeutics, ViiV Healthcare, Wellinks and 4Catalyzer.

About Bioscience Collaborative

Bioscience Collaborative is an industry led group formed from the Governor's Workforce Council that follows the NextGen Regional Sector Partnerships model. This industry led initiative, in partnership with the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce, helps to bring awareness to the resources and workforce available in Connecticut for life-science companies. The Collaborative is focused on three components to build a sustainable pipeline of talent, increase awareness and visibility through branding, and expand lab space and infrastructure to support bioscience industry growth. The Collaborative is partnering across the state to make this initiative successful including partnerships with Southern Connecticut State University's BioPath program, CTNext, BioCT, and regional universities and colleges.

The Bioscience Collaborative developed from the work of the Governor's Workforce Council. Council Chair, Mark Argosh said, "The SPRINT Bioscience internship program will significantly expand the talent pipeline for our growing Bioscience Sector while providing valuable work experiences for students from diverse backgrounds. This is an exciting opportunity developed by the leadership of the Bioscience Regional Sector Partnership that was former earlier this year through the Governor's Workforce Council." Additionally, Kelli-Marie Vallieres, Executive Director of the Office of Workforce Strategy said, "I am so pleased to see this level of collaboration within the New Haven Bioscience industry. By bringing educators, state agencies and leading bioscience employers all to the same table, the New Haven Bioscience Collaborative is creating a diverse array of career pathways that are truly aligned to the needs of employers and provide high-quality jobs for students across all socioeconomic backgrounds. These types of collaborative efforts are exactly what the Lamont Administration is prioritizing when it comes to workforce development."

About Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce

The Greater New Haven Chamber's mission is to provide value through resources and services to its partner companies and to lead regional economic growth through bold and effective advocacy. The Chamber serves 15 municipalities, Bethany, Branford, Cheshire, East Haven, Guilford, Hamden, Madison, Milford, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Orange, Wallingford, West Haven, and Woodbridge. Established in 1794, the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce is one of the three oldest business associations in the United States.

