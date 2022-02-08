Seasoned Attorneys launch Pugsley Wood LLP, a Boutique Whistleblower Law Firm

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced whistleblower lawyers Mark Pugsley and Bryan Wood have joined forces to launch Pugsley Wood LLP , a boutique law firm focused solely on representing SEC, CFTC and IRS whistleblowers. The firm will be bicoastal, with offices in Boston, Massachusetts, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Wood and Pugsley have more than 50 combined years of experience handling securities disputes and complex fraud cases, and began filing whistleblower cases in 2010 when the SEC's Whistleblower office was established. The two attorneys have collectively obtained more than $74 million in whistleblowers awards for their clients under SEC, CFTC, DOJ, FIRREA/FIAFEA, and OSC whistleblower programs. Both Wood and Pugsley have been recognized by Super Lawyers and Benchmark Plaintiffs as among the top securities lawyers in the country.

Bryan Wood has been representing plaintiffs in whistleblower, securities fraud, derivative, consumer, and other complex business litigation for 24 years. Last year, one of his clients received the second-largest award in the history of the SEC's whistleblower program at the time. "I am very excited to partner with Mark in launching this innovative new whistleblower law firm," said Bryan Wood, Partner at Pugsley Wood LLP. "Now that the Dodd-Frank whistleblower program has been with us for more than a decade, it's high time for a law firm to cater directly to the highly specialized needs of SEC and CFTC whistleblowers."

Mark Pugsley has been handling securities disputes, financial fraud and whistleblower cases for 28 years. Pugsley represented the whistleblowers who reported fraudulent statements made by the now-indicted, former CEO of Nikola Corporation, as well as the whistleblowers who alerted the IRS to the Washakie Renewable Energy biofuel scam. "It's an honor to represent the whistleblowers in these and other significant fraud cases," said Mark Pugsley, Partner at Pugsley Wood LLP. "I'm looking forward to working with Bryan in this groundbreaking new law firm."

Pugsley Wood LLP is among the premier whistleblower law firms in the United States. Wood and Pugsley began collaborating on whistleblower cases in early 2015. In 2021 they decided to leave their respective law firms of 20+ years to better serve their clients by combining their knowledge and resources in a highly specialized law firm dedicated solely to representing whistleblowers. To date, they have obtained more than $74 million in whistleblowers awards for their clients under SEC, CFTC, DOJ, FIRREA/FIAFEA, and OSC whistleblower programs. Visit PugsleyWood.com for additional information.

