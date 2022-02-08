Ram Revolution Invites Consumers on Brand's Journey to Revolutionize the Pickup Truck Market

Ram Revolutionized What a Pickup Truck Can Be Once, and Is Focused on Doing It Again With the Best Electric Trucks on the Market

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Ram Revolution created to invite consumers to join the brand on its journey to revolutionize the pickup truck market, as it prepares to launch the Ram 1500 battery electric vehicle (BEV) in 2024

RamRevolution.com hub launches today and will give customers an inside look and the opportunity to provide their real-world input as Ram electric trucks are developed

The Ram Revolution insider program will provide consumers with unique content and a closer connection with the Ram brand and its electric-vehicle (EV) philosophy

New Ram Real Talk Tour begins: a series of yearlong conversations with truck owners to better understand what an electric pickup truck must do to meet their real-world needs

New images mark the beginning of the Ram Revolution and provide a glimpse at what will inspire the first Ram EV pickup truck

Ram will deliver fully electrified solutions in the majority of its segments by 2025, and a full portfolio of electrified solutions for all of its segments no later than 2030

Ram today announced the Ram Revolution, an exclusive insider program with Ram brand fans that invites them to join Ram on its journey to revolutionize the pickup truck market again, this time with the new Ram 1500 battery electric vehicle (BEV) in 2024.

The Ram Revolution, including the new RamRevolution.com hub, provides consumers with a closer connection with the brand and its electric-vehicle (EV) philosophy, meaningful updates with unique visuals and content, and an ongoing dialogue that will include the opportunity to provide input as Ram EV trucks are developed.

"Launched as a stand-alone truck brand in 2009, Ram revolutionized the pickup truck segment once, and is laser-focused on doing so again with the best electric trucks on the market," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "Our new Ram Revolution campaign will allow us to engage with consumers in a close and personal way, so we can gather meaningful feedback, understand their wants and needs and address their concerns – ultimately allowing us to deliver the best electric pickup truck on the market with the Ram 1500 BEV."



As part of today's Ram Revolution announcement, the brand showcased images of a concept vehicle that is being developed with customer input to inspire the design of the upcoming Ram 1500 BEV. In addition, the Ram brand launched a new video manifesto, "Spark."



With the Ram EV revolution, the brand is debuting its Ram Real Talk Tour, a series of yearlong conversations with consumers at various events to better understand what the next generation of Ram trucks and vans must do to meet their needs.

"The Ram brand's promise is grounded in our unique 'Built to Serve' philosophy, and our new Ram Revolution campaign takes this pledge even further," Koval added. "At Ram, we are built to serve our customers, understanding and delivering exactly what they need and want in a Ram. Our next-generation Ram solutions will be powerful and capable trucks that tow, haul, complete the job and always go the distance."

Ram will deliver fully electrified solutions in the majority of its segments by 2025, and a full portfolio of electrified solutions for all of its segments no later than 2030. The brand's promise is to serve the next generation of Ram customers with a portfolio of products that delivers on their real-world demands. Ram will push past what competitors have announced and what customers expect to deliver a fuller portfolio of technology with more range, power, productivity and convenience.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.



Ram is the number one brand in new vehicle quality and is the only truck-exclusive brand to ever finish first in J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study (2021), which tracks new vehicle performance over the first three months of ownership. In the same study, Ram Heavy Duty models also scored best, making Ram the number-one truck brand in new vehicle quality among large heavy-duty pickups.

In addition, the latest J.D. Power APEAL study - which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles – named the 2021 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the second straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The 2022 Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

