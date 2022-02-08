Electrolux Nomination Committee proposes re-election of board members

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the Electrolux Annual General Meeting on March 30, Electrolux Nomination Committee has decided to propose the re-election of all board members. Staffan Bohman is proposed to be re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Petra Hedengran, Henrik Henriksson, Ulla Litzén, Karin Overbeck, Fredrik Persson, David Porter and Jonas Samuelson as Board Members.

The Nomination Committee comprises Johan Forssell (Chairman), Investor AB, Carina Silberg, Alecta, Tomas Risbecker, AMF - Försäkring och Fonder, and Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur Funds. The committee also includes Staffan Bohman and Fredrik Persson, Chairman and Member, respectively, of the Electrolux Board.

