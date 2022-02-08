EDU Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising--(PR Newswire)--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ("New Oriental Education" or the "Company") (NYSE: EDU) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired New Oriental Education American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between April 24, 2018 and July 22, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/edu.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements because they misrepresented and failed to disclose adverse facts about New Oriental's business, operations and prospects, which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them, as follows: (a) that New Oriental's revenue and operational growth was the result of deceptive marketing tactics and abusive business practices that flouted Chinese regulations and policies and exposed the Company to an extreme risk that more draconian measures would be imposed on the Company; (b) that New Oriental had engaged in misleading and fraudulent advertising practices, including the provision of false and misleading discount information designed to obfuscate the true cost of the Company's programs to its customers; (c) that New Oriental had falsified teacher qualifications and experience in order to attract customers and increase student enrollments; (d) that New Oriental had defied prior government warnings against linking school enrollments with the provision of private tutoring services; (e) that, as a result of the foregoing, New Oriental was subject to an extreme undisclosed risk of adverse enforcement actions, regulatory fines and penalties, and the imposition of new rules and regulations adverse to the Company's business and interests; (f) that the new rules, regulations and policies to be implemented by the Chinese government following the Two Sessions parliamentary meetings were far more severe than represented to investors by defendants and in fact posed an existential threat to the Company and its business; and (g) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable factual basis. Additionally, as defendants knew or recklessly disregarded, New Oriental's annual reports misleadingly failed to include information required by SEC rules and regulations.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/edu or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in New Oriental Education you have until April 5, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

