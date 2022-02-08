Delinea Adds Veteran Leaders to International Sales Team to Drive Growth and Expansion in Key Markets

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced two new leaders to its International sales teams. Spencer Young has joined as vice president, EMEA and will guide the company's strategic direction for sales across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. Wahab Yusoff joins as vice president, APAC and will implement the regional sales strategy to support the company's global growth goals.

"With Spencer and Wahab leading our International sales teams, Delinea is well-positioned to expand on our remarkable global successes," said Damon Tompkins, SVP of Worldwide Sales at Delinea. "Both are industry veterans who have experience tapping into new markets and excellent track records growing businesses, both vital as Delinea continues our goal to help customers tackle today's biggest security concerns with easy-to-use PAM solutions for businesses of any size."

Spencer Young brings more than three decades of experience in senior leadership roles within enterprise technology, with a wide range of expertise across software, hardware, and networks. He possesses an established track record of high growth, both in innovative start-ups and large enterprises around the world. He has held key sales leadership positions at Coverity (acquired by Synopsys), Kaseya, and Imperva where he delivered consistent double-digit growth year on year.

Commenting on his appointment, Young said: "I'm delighted to take up this role at an exciting time for a rapidly-growing cybersecurity leader. The need to protect access to sensitive data and systems has never been greater and Delinea offers market-leading solutions that meet some of the biggest security challenges enterprises face in protecting privileged assets. I'm looking forward to building on the tremendous success we have already achieved in the region."

Wahab Yusoff is a senior sales leader with more than 30 years of experience in the IT and cybersecurity industry, specializing in helping global organizations establish growth in APAC. He has previously worked in senior sales roles, leading teams at Intel Security, Palo Alto Networks, and Forescout.

Yusoff comments: "There is huge potential for growth in APAC and we're dedicated to providing solutions that are simple to use, easy to manage, and allow people to do their job securely. I'm excited about the trajectory we are on in APAC and delighted to be leading a hugely talented and growing team as we continue to focus on delivering the very best service and support to our APAC partners and customers."

Both Young and Yusoff will drive new revenue opportunities at a time of continued rapid growth for the business as cloud adoption and digital transformation have accelerated the need for organizations to have cloud-ready PAM solutions.

