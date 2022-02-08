CloroxPro Launches CloroxPro™ HealthyClean™

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloroxPro today announced the launch of CloroxPro™ HealthyClean™, a new online learning platform that delivers best-in-class education and training to help ensure cleaning professionals get the knowledge and skills needed to clean for health effectively, efficiently and safely. As part of this educational platform, CloroxPro offers the only industry-wide training certificate course that is accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), indicating it has met the highest standards for program quality and training comprehension.

Today, there is greater awareness of the critical role that commercial cleaners play in preventing the spread of illness causing germs in shared spaces. Cleaning for appearance's sake only is no longer enough. Cleaning to help protect public health is expected however, many cleaning professionals are unsure of the implications and what they need to do differently to help meet this goal.

In fact, in a recent survey of facility managers and buildings service contractors (BSC's), 91% say their janitorial staff has had to learn new cleaning and disinfecting protocols and 96% say staff are asked to do more cleaning and disinfecting to provide greater confidence for occupants and visitors. While more than 90% agree that training is important to help staff understand how to reduce the spread of germs, use products and equipment correctly and teach staff to do their jobs safely – facility managers and BSC's see areas to improve in their current training programs as many do not find them to be high quality (only 32%), helpful (only 47%) or easy to understand (only 46%).1

CloroxPro HealthyClean helps solve this problem by delivering top-quality training that is convenient, accessible and proven to be effective. The CloroxPro™ HealthyClean™ Trained Specialist Course is the first 3rd-party accredited certificate course launching under the program. It is a comprehensive and interactive course designed specifically for frontline cleaning professionals that teaches how to clean for health by using the right products at the right time – with the best process and techniques – to help create cleaner, healthier shared spaces.

Delivered on-demand, this course covers actions that can be taken to do the job safely and effectively, the science behind how germs spread, how to break the chain of infection and provides easy-to-follow procedures and best practices to ensure shared spaces can be cleaned and disinfected in a way that is efficient and sustainable long-term. The second course, designed specifically for managers, will launch in Summer 2022.

"At CloroxPro, our mission is to help create healthier public spaces where people can come together and thrive. We are committed to educating and empowering those responsible for cleaning the areas where people work and gather to help safeguard these environments," said Lynda Lurie, Senior Director of Marketing, CloroxPro. "Through the CloroxPro HealthyClean Trained Specialist Course, we are providing valuable knowledge and on-the job skills needed by the professional cleaning industry to properly and safely clean for health, and in turn help better protect public health. We are very proud that the quality and effectiveness of our first course has been validated by the ANSI National Accreditation Board."

Upon completion of the course and after receiving a passing score on the final evaluation, cleaning professionals will be awarded a Certificate of Mastery and a Digital Badge as a CloroxPro HealthyClean Trained Specialist that will allow them to differentiate their services and expertise in the marketplace.

To register for the CloroxPro HealthyClean Trained Specialist Course or learn more, please contact your CloroxPro distributor or visit www.CloroxPro.com/healthyclean

About CloroxPro

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products. Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, CloroxPro offers some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brand names for commercial cleaning, including its Clorox Healthcare products for healthcare facilities. From comprehensive surface disinfection to advanced technologies, CloroxPro is committed to meeting the demands of industry professionals and commercial facilities such as offices, schools, athletic facilities and hospitals. For more information, visit www.CloroxPro.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About ANAB

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers. For more information, visit www.anab.org.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

1 The figure comes from a study conducted by CloroxPro among a mixture of Facility Managers and Business Service Contractors in October 2021.

