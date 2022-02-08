Chef Tim Love Announces Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Tim Love announced today Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall—a new live music venue, restaurant, and private event space—will open in 2022 in the heart of Fort Worth's Stockyards in the historic Horse and Mule Barns of the Mule Alley redevelopment.

Named for Love's son, the new venture will feature state-of-the-art audio and lighting capabilities and accommodate up to 1,000 concertgoers in general assembly and three 20-person VIP suite options. Additionally, the landmark mule barn will be equipped with extensive kitchen facilities designed to accommodate pre-event dining, full concert concessions and ambitious multiple course meals for up to 500 guests, for weddings, family reunions, and other social and corporate events.

"We are honored to continue to be a part of the amazing rise of Fort Worth's Historic Stockyards," says owner Tim Love, whose Stockyards presence already includes the Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, White Elephant Saloon, Love Shack, Atico and the newly opened Paloma Suerte. "Our team is thrilled to bring our 20-year knowledge of the Stockyards and our extensive hospitality and live music experience to add another layer of richness to Fort Worth's legendary, robust live music scene. We are very grateful to have Live Nation as our booking partner—we plan to bring some incredible acts to Fort Worth."

"We can't wait to bring even more diverse artists and bands to the growing Fort Worth market," said Anthony Nicolaidis, President, Live Nation Dallas. "We believe this partnership with Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall will only bring more new and exciting opportunities to the market and will complement the historically vibrant music scene in Fort Worth."

Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall (www.tannahills.com and @tannahillstavern) will host of a variety of well-known and aspiring performing artists from across multiple musical genres carefully curated in partnership with Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company. The venue also boasts nearly 26,000 square feet of completely renovated space designed by Studio 11 Design and with the main floor featuring a main stage, restaurant, branded merchandise retail shop, and a large double-sided bar to serve tavern and concertgoing patrons. Upstairs, a mezzanine features the three 20-person VIP suites, separate lounge area, and a private bar all with views to the main stage. A complete calendar of concerts will be announced at a later date.

About Tim Love

Tim Love is the chef and owner of Love Management, Inc. that includes Lonesome Dove Western Bistro (Fort Worth, Austin, Knoxville), Woodshed Smokehouse (Fort Worth & Houston), Love Shack (Fort Worth, DFW Airport, Knoxville, and Houston), Queenie's Steakhouse (Denton, TX), White Elephant Saloon (Fort Worth), Gemelle, named after his twin daughters Ella and Anna (Fort Worth), and Atico (Fort Worth), Hotel Otto (Fort Worth), Paloma Suerte (Fort Worth). In 2020, Love celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Lonesome Dove in the Fort Worth Historic Stockyards.

For more information about Tim Love, please visit www.cheftimlove.com and @cheftimlove



Through Love Management, Inc., Love's influence extends beyond the restaurant industry with a growing entrepreneurial footprint in both the event and entertainment spheres including a strategic alignment with music festivals like Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, as well as holding the title of official chef for Austin City Limits and co-founder of Austin Food & Wine. Love recently announced a partnership with Live Nation, where he will debut Woodshed Smokehouse outlets at select venues, including the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of four market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Artist Nation Management, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

