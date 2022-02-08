Chargezoom Announces Partnership with Fiserv

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargezoom , a leading platform for billing and integrated payments, today announces their partnership with Fiserv in support of their CardConnect payment division. The partnership expands the number of gateways offered to Chargezoom users and allows CardConnect's partners and their merchants to benefit from fully integrated payment processing and automation.

"It's exciting to partner with a Fortune 500 organization like Fiserv, that has a strong history of supporting growing businesses and shares our vision for the future of integrated payments.," said Matt Dubois, CEO of Chargezoom. "We're proud to play a part in their expansion into B2B and support their reputation for being experts in user experiences. Merchants already recognize CardConnect's best-of-breed tech in retail and point-of-sale and have high expectations for their omnichannel experience which CardConnect is poised to deliver."

About Chargezoom

Chargezoom is a radically simple solution for saving time and reducing payment friction. Our patent-pending technology connects payment and accounting systems with true bi-directional sync, eliminating the need for CSV files and manual data entry. We give small businesses an unfair competitive advantage with powerful tools and automations. Our easy-to-use platform that delights merchants and their customers has attracted the attention of the payments industry's largest players.

For more information, visit chargezoom.com

