Assisted Living Locators Partners with Dementia Care Education To Provide Brain Health Lecture Series

PHOENIX, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, and Dementia Care Education, the leading Alzheimer's/dementia education, training, and consulting organization, announced today, they are partnering to provide Brain Health: 2022, a free virtual year-long education lecture series on successful aging, optimal nutrition and understanding dementia. Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisors, across the U.S., are inviting the community and healthcare professionals to participate and to #SpreadTheWord.

The cutting-edge lecture series presented by national experts, features the latest brain research and treatment. Healthcare professionals will earn CEU credit from Dementia Care Education for each of the eleven events they attend or watch on demand as long as they complete the evaluation for each session.

"As the first senior placement service to achieve dementia care certification system-wide through Dementia Care Education, Assisted Living Locators has always been a pioneer in setting service standards in the senior care industry," said Angela Olea, RN, Assisted Living Locators CEO. "By partnering with Dementia Care Education for this Brain Health education lecture series, we have the opportunity to once again lead and encourage other businesses to enhance the level of care provided to seniors. Our Senior Care Advisors are helping coordinate and promote front-line staff training among our local long-term care communities to learn communication techniques and new approaches for helping patients with activities of daily living."

"We are excited to again align forces with such a forward-thinking company," said Brian Browne, President of Dementia Care Education. "Assisted Living Locators provides exceptional service to families throughout the country. With our years of experience and track-record of expertise in education and training, we stand poised to positively impact care and quality of life for many families. Knowledge is power and being able to arm our health care professionals and front-line staff with the tools to provide better care and hold care facilities to a higher standard is a win for everyone caring for this vulnerable population."

To find your local Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor to register for Brain Health: 2022 virtual education lecture series, call 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com. For more information on dementia education and training, visit www.dementiacareeducation.com #SpreadTheWord

