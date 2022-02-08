360PR+ ACQUIRES NEW YORK-BASED CRC, ADDING APPAREL, BEAUTY, PERSONAL CARE EXPERTISE AND EXPANDING FOOD & BEVERAGE, HOME AND TECH WORK

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle agency CRC has joined the 360PR+ family of agencies, with CRC's founder, Cindy Riccio, serving an executive vice president and general manager of the CRC business based in in 360's New York office. Riccio and her team bring significant expertise working with mass-market and luxury brands in apparel, footwear, beauty, personal care, food & beverage, health & wellness, home goods and tech. Prior to launching CRC in 2007, Riccio served in corporate communications and marketing roles, as vice president of PR at Hanesbrands, director of communications and advertising at L'OREAL for the Matrix brand, and director of communications for Horizon Media.

"Cindy has built a reputation for excellence over the past 15 years and brings significant expertise to enable us to strategically extend our work to adjacent categories and deepen our work for brands in sectors that are already 360 strong suits," said 360PR+ CEO Laura Tomasetti. "We had an opportunity to collaborate with Cindy prior to formalizing our partnership and there's a clear, natural cultural fit with our two organizations and we're excited to welcome Cindy, her team and clients to 360."

Like 360PR+, CRC's focus over the past 15 years has been on elevating brands that enable better living. CRC clients have included Hanes Hosiery, Donna Karan Hosiery and DKNY Intimates, Maidenform, Kenneth Cole and Ted Baker Watches, Samsung Home Appliance, Chesapeake Bay Candle Company, Ceramedx Natural Ceramide Skincare, Jovial Pasta, Simply Protein and Deep River Snacks, among others.

"We're thrilled we are officially joining forces with 360PR+, bringing additional expertise and resources to CRC clients and continuing as an independent agency with a longstanding reputation of creating innovative campaigns to help clients achieve their goals," commented Riccio. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to partner with such a talented team. 360 feels like home already."

CRC has been recognized as one of the top-20 NYC PR firms for multiple years and Riccio is a recipient of PR News' Top Women in PR Award. Prior to leading CRC and her career in Fortune 500s, Riccio was with Marina Maher Communications and Saatchi & Saatchi's The Rowland Company. She is a graduate of New York University and a member of the Public Relations Society of America, Women in Communications, Advertising Women of New York, The Fashion Group International and Cosmetic Executive Women.

About 360PR+

360PR+ is an award-winning, leading independent integrated communications agency recognized for its bold, headline-making, conversation-driving campaigns for some of the most trusted global brands and innovative marketplace challengers. 360PR+ clients include America's Test Kitchen, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Hasbro, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, illy caffe, Mass. Bay Brewing Co., Nasoya, Netflix, Nintendo of America, Pete & Gerry's Organic Eggs, Riverbend Home, The Rockport Company, Silver Hills Bakery, Sweethearts Candy, Trek Bicycle, United Natural Foods, Inc. and Virgin Airlines, among others. 360PR+ is a certified women-owned business and partner in PROI Worldwide, with reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally.

The 360PR+ family of agencies includes 360PR+, CRC and Three Cheers PR.

