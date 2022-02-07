Tequila Avión® Expands Reserva Range with Avión® Reserva Cristalino

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Avión, an award-winning tequila that continues to redefine standards of quality and taste, has unveiled Avión Reserva Cristalino, the latest addition to its exclusive Reserva Range. The newest innovation in the Avión portfolio is a crystal-clear, aged tequila that is a unique blend of the finest 12-month-old añejo and a touch of 3-year-old extra añejo, achieving unparalleled clarity and smoothness.

Distilled from hand-selected agave grown at the highest elevations, Avión Reserva Cristalino is further elevated by a meticulous doubled-charcoal filtration process in order to remove color and enhance fruity and floral characteristics. Resulting in crystalline clarity, while retaining the taste and aroma of barrel aging, Avión Reserva Cristalino masterfully showcases the brightness of the agave with the complexity of an añejo for a superior drinking experience.

"Passion, distinctiveness and authenticity are at the heart of Avión," said Craig Johnson, Vice President of Marketing, Agave Portfolio at Pernod Ricard USA. "As a brand committed to creating a single origin tequila from the highest elevations in Mexico and embodying the best craft processes, we're thrilled to expand our Reserva Range with the introduction of Avión Reserva Cristalino."

"It has been exciting working with the Avión team for over a year, creating the Cristalino I longed to see in the market" said Virginia Miller, renowned spirits & food critic, writer and judge - who served as Avión's liquid design partner on the development of Cristalino. "Taking inspiration from across spirits categories and working outside the box with a range of flavor profiles and blends, I am proud of what we created together: a Cristalino with age and complexity, balance and nuance, but one that is a tequila first – showcasing our beloved agave."

Avión Reserva Cristalino is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, as the complexity of the aged tequila brings out notes of oak, vanilla, spices, and nuttiness. The versatile and elegant profile was designed to appeal to both blanco and anejo tequila aficionados alike, with a range of serves and cocktails fit for any occasion.

Avión Reserva Cristalino is now available in the US at retailers nationwide or online for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $145. Coupled with Avión Reserva 44, tequila drinkers will have access to two luxurious expressions for a wide range of taste preferences that are suitable for the most discerning of palates.

About Tequila Avión

Born from agave grown at the highest elevations in Jesus Maria, Jalisco, and forged through the vibrancy of modern Mexico, Tequila Avión is an award-winning tequila that defines a new standard of quality and taste. Produced with fifth generation growers from among the finest Blue Weber agave, the ultra-premium tequila's distinct flavors are achieved through a combination of slow-roasting at lower temperatures to protect the natural flavors of the agave and an ultra-slow filtration process which creates an unusually smooth taste profile. Tequila Avión is available in Silver, Reposado, Añejo, Reserva 44, and Reserva Cristalino. Visit TequilaAvion.com for more information and follow @TequilaAvion on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates, inspiration, and more.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," Pernod Ricard USA is committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org

