Procter & Gamble President Laura Becker and Business Coach Ryan Leak to Headline GS1 Connect 2022

EWING, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter & Gamble (P&G) President of Global Business Services (GBS) Laura Becker, along with business coach and consultant Ryan Leak, will serve as keynote speakers at GS1 Connect 2022, the live three-day event taking place June 7-9, 2022, in San Diego, Calif. GS1 Connect 2022 provides a forum for supply chain, e-commerce and technology professionals to learn best practices for leveraging GS1 Standards in supply chain and e-commerce operations to drive business growth.

At P&G, Becker leads the GBS organization, which operates and supports the infrastructure, operations, systems and shared services that run P&G. Her team also discovers, develops and implements technologies to accelerate and advance the work of P&G brands and facilitates collaboration to drive growth. During her keynote speech, Becker will reflect on the drastic changes the industry has faced across the consumer value chain in recent years and how serving consumers around the world has evolved to meet omnichannel shoppers where they are. She will stress the role of standards and how leaders and teams have collaborated both cross-functionally and with business partners in new ways to influence change in just about every area of their business. Additionally, Becker will share how P&G's investment in data and technology has positioned the company for continued success in today's digital world and the role the industry should play to be more responsive to the fast-paced evolution of stakeholder requirements.

A sought-after speaker, coach and consultant, Leak has deep expertise in empowering leaders across the globe to reclaim a new self-awareness that enables them to connect with their communities more effectively. Rooted in the idea of chasing failure, Leak helps Fortune 500 companies and franchises create new initiatives to better connect with the broader world. During his keynote speech, Leak will explore why and how businesses and individuals should embrace failure in their everyday lives. With a vision for a dream, a goal and a mission, Leak shares how attempting to fail can lead to success beyond measure.

"With the scrutiny that supply chains have endured over the last year to connect supply with demand, we have an opportunity to apply the learnings to create more resilient businesses," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of GS1 US. "This year's event and theme, "Adapt," seeks to help industry address today's supply chain and digital challenges amid continued uncertainty. Laura's and Ryan's insights for better collaboration and strategic thinking will provide our attendees valuable skills to drive innovation in their businesses."

In addition to the keynote presentations, GS1 Connect 2022 will offer comprehensive content featuring:

Industry sessions across grocery, foodservice, retail and healthcare sectors, focused on stories from users of GS1 Standards

Collaboration, networking and education opportunities

A Tech Track featuring solution provider case studies to solve business challenges

Innovation sessions focused on the implementation of emerging technology across industries

The Startup Lab Pitch Competition, where companies present their technology innovations for a chance to win cash prizes

To learn more about GS1 Connect 2022 and to register, visit https://gs1connect.gs1us.org.

