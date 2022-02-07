<span class="legendSpanClass">Open for registration now through March 18, new sweepstakes offers major moving and storage prizes just in time for spring moving, DIY, and renovation season</span>

PODS Announces Driveway Dropoff Sweepstakes, Offering the Chance to Win Free PODS Service, Cash Prizes, and More <span class="legendSpanClass">Open for registration now through March 18, new sweepstakes offers major moving and storage prizes just in time for spring moving, DIY, and renovation season</span>

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC , the industry leader in portable moving and storage solutions, is pleased to announce its inaugural Driveway Dropoff Sweepstakes. Now through March 18, sweepstakes entrants have the chance to win prizes, including a free move or free storage with PODS, plus cash prizes of up to $20,000 to fill the winning containers with items for a new home or renovation project. Grand prize winners will be announced on March 28, with weekly prizes awarded throughout the duration of the sweepstakes.

Entrants can register for the PODS Driveway Dropoff Sweepstakes at PODS.com/Sweepstakes . While entries are limited to one per person, entrants can earn additional entries by requesting a quote, completing an order, or referring a friend to enter the sweepstakes through the share link provided. Entrants are also eligible for a second entry via mail-in.

"Whether it is a DIY renovation project or a cross-country move to a new home, PODS moving containers offer flexible moving solutions with storage built in to fit our customers' unique needs," said Carie Beeman, Vice President – Brand and Customer Experience. "We take pride in being a partner for our customers during these exciting moments. As families across the country prepare for spring moving and renovation season, the Driveway Dropoff Sweepstakes is an exciting opportunity to discover all that PODS has to offer."

Three final winners will receive a three-month 16-foot PODS container rental and one of three cash prizes:

Grand Prize: 16-foot container rental + $20K

First Prize: 16-foot container rental + $15K

Second Prize: 16-foot container rental + $10K

The grand, first, and second prize winners will be drawn on March 28. For six weeks, beginning on February 22, PODS will announce a weekly prize, including one month of free storage with PODS, a container size upgrade, and a one-year subscription to the Discovery+ streaming platform. Weekly sweepstakes winners will be announced on February 22, March 1, March 8, March 15, March 22, and March 28.

Entrants must complete their registration online by March 18, 2022, to be eligible for the Driveway Dropoff Sweepstakes.

For official sweepstakes rules, visit PODS.com/sweepstakes-official-rules .

To learn more about the PODS Driveway Dropoff Sweepstakes, including complete details on prizes, eligibility, and how to enter, visit PODS.com/Sweepstakes .

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A moving and storage leader for nearly 25 years, PODS offers flexible, personalized solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs. When PODS pioneered portable storage in 1998, we introduced the world to a new way of thinking about moving and storage, with unlimited time, control, and flexibility. Today, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. The PODS network has completed more than 1.3 million long-distance moves and nearly 6 million initial deliveries. Whether it is a long-distance or international relocation, across-town move, or renovation project, PODS provides customers with a personal moving and storage team ready for any situation. To learn more, visit PODS.com .

