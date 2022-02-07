INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Patriots Cornerback Jonathan Jones is on a mission to inspire the youth as the newest participant in Phalen Leadership Academies' 2022 Black Speaker Series.

Patriots Cornerback Jonathan Jones is in the Zone and Joins Black History Speaker Series Lineup to Inspire Phalen Scholars (PRNewswire)

As a junior in high school, Jonathan was one of the top high school hurdlers in the country. He placed third in the New Balance Nationals and won the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics National Championship in the 110-meter hurdles. He went on to become a four-year starter at cornerback at Auburn University and signed with the Patriots in 2016.

"Black History Month is a time to celebrate and recognize the contributions of so many Black Americans who strengthen the moral, cultural, intellectual, spiritual, and economic fabric of our society. We are beyond excited that Jonathan has joined our lineup of speakers to inspire scholars to dream beyond present-day and into the future ," said PLA Founder & CEO, Earl Martin Phalen .

This year, PLA 's Black History Month theme is "Be the Light." With this in mind, PLA launched a speaker series to show scholars that no dream is out of their reach. During the series, some of the most inspirational speakers and leaders of color will show scholars what is possible and encourage them to build, dream and lead. Other featured speakers include:

Kamilah Forbes , Apollo Theatre

Louis Fouche , Saxophonist, Stephen Colbert Late Night Show

Valerie Mitchell-Johnston , Sesame Street

Carl Davis , Current New England Patriots Player

Davon Godchaux , Current New England Patriots Player

Deatrich Wise, Jr. , Current New England Patriots Player

Ketsia Vedrine , Nickelodeon Studios

The series will take place every Friday in the month of February, with two conversations happening simultaneously per session. The conversations are targeted towards K-6 scholars and then 7-12 scholars.

About Phalen Leadership Academies: Phalen Leadership Academies is a nonprofit school management organization with over 25 schools across the country in Indiana, Ohio, Texas, Alabama, Michigan and Washington D.C.

For more information about Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA) and its dedication to shaping scholars everywhere, please visit https://www.phalenacademies.org/ or to donate in support of Phalen's efforts, visit DonatePLA.org

