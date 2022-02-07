The College has already received 500-plus more applications this year over last year

Elizabethtown College Reaches Largest Application Pool in Last Five Years; Enrollment Continues to Increase

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabethtown College recently reached its largest application pool in the past five years, as enrollment continues to increase for the institution. To date, the College has received 2,657 applications for first-year students who submitted over 2,212 applications last year—which is 25.3-percent higher.

"With enrollment up for the past two consecutive years and on pace to increase again this year, we are continuing to see a positive momentum in students applying to Elizabethtown College," Elizabethtown College Vice President for Enrollment Management John F. Champoli said. "We offer a highly competitive value for students with exceptional academic programs, highly-talented faculty who serve as mentors, and real-world learning opportunities through hands-on research, internships, co-ops, service experiences, study abroad, and much more to ensure our students graduate with the skills, knowledge, and talents to contribute to society."

The College's entering enrollment has grown by over 10-percent for the past two consecutive years and is currently trending upward this fiscal year with first-year students admittance rate up 25.5-percent compared to last year.

"We are building a strong academically-qualified applicant pool this year," Elizabethtown College Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management Adam Smith said. "An Etown education is appealing for so many students because we offer highly desirable majors with a vibrant and supportive student life that turns into a connective and lifelong alumni network."

The College is on pace to usher in the largest first-year class in more than five years, beating its 2017 marker of 442 freshmen. Applications also are up in every School (School of Arts and Humanities, School of Business, School of Engineering, Math, and Computer Science, School of Human and Health Professions, School of Public Service, School of Sciences) at the institution.

Elizabethtown College will be hosting three in-person Accepted Student Day events on February 12, March 12, April 2. Explore Elizabethtown College at etown.edu.

About Elizabethtown College

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private coed institution offering more than 50 health, science, engineering, political science business, communications, fine art and music, humanities, and education degrees. Discover more: etown.edu.

