DPOnet, the Privacy, Security and Governance Management Platform, buys AllPrivacy to enter the Corporate Education sector Purchase of the Edtech company specializing in LGPD strengthens performance in terms of compliance and conformity with the Law

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DPOnet, the personal data privacy, security and governance management platform, has announced the purchase of AllPrivacy, a Corporate Education company that runs one of the main YouTube channels specializing in privacy and data protection. Preparations are being made for the seed series, which could take place in less than a year after the USD 400,000 pre-seed round. The amount of the acquisition was not made public and the goal of the deal is to bolster the range of courses and training.

AllPrivacy offers a comprehensive free course on privacy and data protection, comprising of 23 lessons with practical examples, an evaluation test and certification. The initiative has already attracted more than 2,500 members to the channel, which has now received 59 thousand views and issued over 500 certificates.

DPOnet's corporate education initiatives are being directly led by the company's CEO, Ricardo Maravalhas, who is a lawyer and was a Digital Law teacher on universities.

"We want to transform the organizational culture on the topic of personal data protection in Brazil. We are modelling our courses with universities and will expand training and certifications through this acquisition, says Maravalhas.

The founders of AllPrivacy, Priscila Dacêncio and Pedro Luís Ventroni, will remain in the operation, reinforcing the DPOnet team. "It was an essential merger for us, apart from guiding and informing our audience on aspects that involve the LGPD and everything in its universe, we will provide solutions on how to comply with the Law as quickly, technologically and economically as possible. Forming part of the team is an exciting challenge at the moment," said Priscila.

About DPOnet

DPOnet is a Brazilian company, originally called Immunize System, founded in 2020 in the city of Pompeia-SP. In order to democratize, automate and simplify the journey of complying with the LGPD, DPOnet has developed a technological platform for managing the privacy, security and governance of personal data, that is currently used by more than 1,000 companies, and has certified and trained 7,000 users with its methodology.

