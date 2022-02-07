Diverzify Combines With Spectra Contract Flooring and ProSpectra Contract Flooring

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverzify, the innovative national leader in commercial flooring installation and interior services, and Spectra Contract Flooring and ProSpectra Contract Flooring, both divisions of Shaw Industries Group, Inc. and the interior industry's most comprehensive commercial floor covering resources, will combine to form the largest independent commercial installation business in the world with combined revenue of nearly $1 billion, 52 U.S. locations, a labor force of approximately 5,000 craftsmen and a sales force of approximately 300 serving more than 50,000 customers nationally. With minimal existing overlap, the company will now have a brand presence in every major U.S. market to deliver an unmatched range of service capabilities. Both companies will continue to operate under their current brand names.

Diverzify is driving innovation in commercial interior services. (PRNewsfoto/Diverzify) (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to bring three of the industry leaders together to create an unrivaled selection of service capabilities and deliver greater customer satisfaction and value," said Jordan Zmijewski, CEO of Diverzify. "Spectra and ProSpectra, with their market presence and strong reputation for progressive, customer-centric service values, are the only businesses capable of completing our vision for a combined market-leading business."

These market leaders bring a legacy of investment and improvement, providing a highly stable financial foundation for the combined company. Together, Diverzify, Spectra and ProSpectra bring unmatched bonding capacity, an industry best EMR rating of 0.56, and financial resources to execute multi-million-dollar mega-projects. With a secure financial foundation, the company has freedom to invest in strategic growth assets and opportunities, including personnel, equipment, facilities, and complementary partnerships.

"We're proud to see Spectra and ProSpectra become part of a financially strong contractor network where it will have more market flexibility and opportunity to serve new and existing customers," indicates Vance Bell, executive chairman at Shaw. "As a major supplier to the commercial floor covering industry, Shaw looks forward to the future success of the combined entities."

The company's leadership team, led by CEO Jordan Zmijewski, will be a combination represented by Diverzify and Spectra/ProSpectra executives. Jim Pels, President of Spectra Contract Flooring, will become Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the combined entity.

"Bringing these great companies together as a unified operation is truly exciting," said Pels. "While we look toward the powerful potential of the combined company, we are firmly resolved to maintain the current operational excellence our customers expect of Diverzify, Spectra and ProSpectra today and throughout the integration process."

Bringing together the unrivaled talent from these organizations will create exciting opportunities in the industry. The new company's scope of operations creates new career pathways, learning opportunities, and geographic mobility for individuals in or entering the industry. "Both companies became market leaders through the dedicated efforts of their employees," says Hutch Smith, former human resource leader for Spectra and now head of human resources for the combined company. "To be the best service provider to our customers, we must strive to be the best employer for our people."

About Diverzify

Formed largely through the combined assets, operations, and resources of commercial flooring industry leaders, Diverzify is an advanced-model vertically integrated commercial flooring resource to commercial construction and facility management professionals worldwide. Currently represented through U.S. service locations with approximately 1,500 employees and service providers, the Diverzify enterprise blends traditional craftsmen service quality with advanced proprietary technologies to establish a new standard of service for the commercial flooring industry. Diverzify market brands include Diverzify+, RD Weis Companies, Floors by Beckers, Lane's Floor Coverings, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), Kenny Floor Covering, CCS Floors, Kiefer USA, Select Prefab Solutions (SPS), Flooring Solutions, Epoxy S.I., and Pavilion Floors. For more information about Diverzify, visit https://www.diverzify.com.

About Spectra Contract Flooring and ProSpectra Contract Flooring

With 26 locations nationwide, Spectra Contract Flooring and ProSpectra Contract Flooring combined are the largest commercial flooring contractor in the U.S. Spectra and ProSpectra have completed more than 350,000 projects for more than 100,000 satisfied customers — consistently delivering exceptional results. Spectra and ProSpectra provide a full range of commercial flooring installation services from material selection and specification to project planning, procurement, installation, logistics and maintenance planning. Learn more at https://www.spectracf.com/.

Spectra and ProSpectra provide a full range of commercial flooring installation services (PRNewswire)

Spectra and ProSpectra provide a full range of commercial flooring installation services (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diverzify