Azamara Debuts New Headquarters in the Heart of Miami

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the boutique cruise line dedicated to Destination Immersion® experiences – is making big moves on shore, moving its global corporate headquarters to Miami's vibrant Coconut Grove neighborhood. Following Azamara's transition to become an independent cruise company last year, the move marks a new chapter in the Azamara story, with shiny new headquarters close to the port of Miami. The new office is designed to evoke the laidback environment of its Coconut Grove neighborhood, which mirrors the company's philosophy onboard, and will also place a focus on the shoreside team's wellbeing by introducing a new hybrid work environment and more flexible PTO policy for all employees.

"Coconut Grove is a perfect fit for Azamara's Global Corporate Headquarters as this unique community allows them to attract the creative talent they look for to design the boutique experiences they strive to deliver," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Azamara plays an important role in the return of Miami's vibrant cruise industry, with the Port of Miami continuing to rank as the number one passenger port with the world's largest cruise operations."

The Azamara team will be officially welcomed to the new office Monday, February 14th, 2022, with a new hybrid work environment in place that allows more flexibility to work from the office and from home. To promote a vibrant workforce, Azamara has also increased vacation time and introduced flexible PTO policies for all employees. Through this new flexible and hybrid approach, Azamara aims to help employees maintain a healthy work-life balance, encouraging them to take more personal time for rest, relaxation and other needs, to avoid burnout and return to work feeling recharged and renewed.

"As a close-knit team, we've missed being able to work in the same environment together, and now we have the opportunity to build a new space and schedule that works best for us," says Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. "We're thrilled to welcome our dedicated team to the newly renovated Coconut Grove 'CocoWalk' area that has so much to offer – from restaurants, galleries and boutiques to lush gardens, trees and an open-air environment – our new neighborhood is sure to inspire creativity and help foster a new sense of community here at Azamara."

The Studio 5 Design & Associates team - who also designed The Den, a central lively lounge on all of Azamara's ships - worked closely with the company to implement an open office layout paired with calming earth tones, designed to feel like a welcoming resort, while functioning as a modern workplace. At the center of the open plan space, and visible from every desk, sits The Lounge with coffee shop style seating, giving the team a comfortable area to come together.

Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood was founded by an eclectic mix of pioneers, artists, and adventurers, making it the ideal setting for the Destination Immersion-focused company. With close proximity to numerous retail shops, eateries and waterfront, the new office offers Azamara's team an array of options, placing them in the mix of the lively energy right in the heart of Miami.

About Azamara

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. Presently with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world, and an additional fourth ship scheduled to join the fleet in 2022. The boutique-style ships allow them to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, less-visited hidden gems. Azamara's commitment to creating immersive experiences allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, exclusive cultural events and more. For more information visit www.azamara.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Azamara