RVNC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Revance Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Revance between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 8, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) quality control deficiencies existed at the Company's manufacturing facility for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection ("DAXI"); (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would approve the DAXI Biologics License Application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the DAXI BLA would obtain FDA approval within the timeframe the Company had represented to investors; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

