OUTFRONT Celebrates Black History Month by Spotlighting Aspiring Black Youth Across the Country

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) is proud to launch its Black History Month campaign in partnership with 100 Black Men of America, Inc. titled "I'm Next," which celebrates and supports black youth and black mentorship across the country. 100 Black Men of America is recognized as the nation's top African American led mentoring organization.

For the campaign, OUTFRONT partnered with the organization's chapters across the country to nominate young adults in their local communities to participate in the month-long campaign. The campaign spotlights over 30 Black young adults, ages 9-23, in communities across the country and empowers them to say, "I'm Next."

The various artwork includes a photograph of the young adult, their name, and their career aspirations. The campaign is currently running on digital billboards across the country, with the young adults present in their respective hometowns; the cities include Baton Rouge, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and Oakland.

"We started our partnership with OUTFRONT through our Atlanta chapter and are thrilled to extend it nationally for Black History Month," said Michael Graham, Chair of Marketing & Communications Committee of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. "It is a great opportunity for our mentees to see themselves, alongside their aspirations, on a public forum like billboards. This visualization aligns closely with our mission."

"OUTFRONT admires 100 Black Men of America's leading work on mentorship and its positive impact on the community," said Jodi Senese, CMO of OUTFRONT. "We are proud to support and amplify this important content on our very visible media network embedded in local communities across the country."

Visit www.outfrontmedia.com/black-history-month-2022 to view our featured future leaders and to learn more about this campaign.

