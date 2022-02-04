FOTO Patient Outcomes is CMS-approved as Qualified Clinical Data Registry for Fourth Consecutive Year

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FOTO Patient Outcomes, a Net Health Company, has been approved for the fourth consecutive year as a Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) for 2022 and for the 14th consecutive year by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as a data registry for CMS payment programs.

According to CMS , a "QCDR is a CMS-approved vendor that is in the business of improving health care quality . . . One of the ways QCDRs can help to improve the quality of care patients receive is by collecting clinical data from clinicians and reporting this data to CMS on their behalf for purposes of the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS)."

The 2022 QCDR designation enables physical and occupational therapists to submit MIPS data for the 2022 performance year. Therapy providers may select from 20 quality measures, covering nine quality process measures and 11 quality outcome measures , that are highly applicable to therapy care as well as reporting improvement activities that reward ongoing efforts for clinical quality improvement and monitoring.

Among all CMS-approved registries, FOTO Patient Outcomes has the most experience serving physical therapists and occupational therapists, having provided a CMS-approved registry each year since 2009 and continuous MIPS registry services since 2017. It provides a fully automated registry designed to reduce the provider's data entry burden and allow for seamless electronic connections. Dedicated, expert support personnel and an intuitive, user-friendly feedback dashboard are included.

"The FOTO Patient Outcomes QCDR is a proven solution that assures thousands of therapists nationwide they can easily and completely comply with MIPS reporting requirements," said Deanna Hayes, PT, DPT, MS, Director of Clinical Research. "With our experts' assistance, therapists can easily understand how to interpret and use their data to guide clinical decisions. Not only does this assist them in optimizing patient outcomes, but it also helps ensure they are fairly reimbursed for the high-quality care provided. Simply put, FOTO Patient Outcomes' QCDR is a better, more efficient, and more effective way to make business decisions, improve patient results, and validate the great work therapists have been doing."

FOTO Patient Outcomes QCDR users typically score in the top percentile in the industry because of the combination of intuitive dashboards and expert support for therapists on how to optimize care using MIPS data. For the 2020 MIPS performance year, those submitting data through FOTO met or exceeded all criteria. For example:

50% of FOTO users reported receiving a perfect MIPS score of 100

70% made it to the MIPS Exceptional Performance category and were eligible for bonus payment adjustments

100% of submitters received a positive payment adjustment

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and economic concerns are creating uncertainty about MIPS reporting for 2022," said Hayes. "FOTO's long-standing experience as a CMS-approved registry and proven track record has made us the system of choice for trusted data collection and reporting. Therapists can rest assured we will help them through every step of the MIPS reporting process."

To learn more about FOTO's MIPS QCDR, visit FOTO Qualified Clinical Data Registry.

About FOTO Patient Outcomes

FOTO Patient Outcomes is a predictive outcomes management system that captures and reports nationally benchmarked, risk-adjusted comparisons based on data collected from more than 7 million completed patient episodes. The FOTO system compares treatment effectiveness, efficiency and satisfaction in real time to improve patient care and facilitate clinician growth. FOTO Patient Outcomes is a certified MIPS QCDR, and its measures are NQF-endorsed and recognized by CMS for Medicare compliance. For more information, visit www.fotoinc.com.

About Net Health

Net Health's mission is to harness data for human health. Net Health solutions are trusted in over 24,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insights in clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

