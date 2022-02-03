Wood Partners Accelerates Growth in Raleigh with the Groundbreaking of Newest Luxury Apartment Community: Alta Vale

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, today announced the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community—Alta Vale—located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The community is scheduled to open in March 2023 with pre-leasing expected to begin in early 2023.

"Wood Partners is excited to officially break ground on Alta Vale, which will provide a new level of luxury living for residents in and around the Raleigh area," said Caitlin Shelby, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Alta Vale will be a perfect addition to our existing North Carolina portfolio as we continue to see tremendous growth within Raleigh and the surrounding area."

Once complete, Alta Vale will offer 306 apartments comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each of the property's units will be equipped with modern, high-end finishes including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, in-home washer and dryer sets, and vinyl plank flooring throughout the kitchen, living room and baths.

Alta Vale will also provide residents with an expansive array of community amenities including a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen and lounge, an on-site dog park and access to the Crabtree Creek greenway trail. Inside, residents can also enjoy the property's luxurious club house complete with a state-of-the-art fitness center, resident café, game room, co-working and conference spaces, pet spa and ample entertainment areas. All common areas throughout the community will feature an urban design and will be equipped with high-speed internet hotspots to ensure no shortage of connectivity.

Located just outside the 440 Beltline in Raleigh, the forthcoming property's prime location will provide residents with easy access to all the city's most sought after offerings, including more than 100,000 jobs in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina State University, and the famed Research Triangle Park (RTP). Alta Vale also boasts proximity to many of Raleigh's top retail and dining establishments, as well as the North Carolina Museum of Art, PNC Arena, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and 5,600-acre Umstead State Park.

"We designed Alta Vale to provide residents with the best of both worlds—a modern, luxurious community to call home located in a prime location with direct access to Raleigh's Crabtree Creek greenway," added Shelby. "The addition of Alta Vale comes on the heels of Wood Partners' significant growth in the Raleigh market in 2021, including the recent openings of Alta Davis in Morrisville and Alta Wren in Cary. We look forward to welcoming new residents home early next year and continue to seek out new opportunities to bring our unique brand of high-end living to additional locations throughout the Research Triangle."

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

