QSR Outlook for 2022: PredictHQ Data Shows Strong Event Recovery Will Drive Increased Demand Throughout Q1 and Beyond New Demand Impact Report reveals how real-world events drive billions in sales gained or lost for QSRs across the nation, and what franchises can do to forecast effectively

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PredictHQ , the demand intelligence company, today announced the release of 'Demand Impact Report: QSR Insights.' The report analyzes thousands of data points from hundreds of sources to paint an accurate portrait of how the thousands of events taking place across the country will impact demand for QSRs throughout the quarter.

The report focuses on how the aggregate impact of large-scale events including everything from business conferences to sudden severe weather to school closures and public holidays influences demand for QSRs. It also drills into the event outlook for three major metropolitan areas – New York City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

"While one baseball game or a single school closure might not have a significant impact on QSR demand, the aggregate impact of multiple events taking place in the same location is often profound, and very difficult to plan for if you're not using the right data," said Campbell Brown, CEO of PredictHQ. "Given the nature of the QSR industry, brands have to plan ahead from a supply chain perspective, which is why it's so important to have access to accurate, predictive, and comprehensive data on live events taking place at any given time. For example, some of the world's largest QSRs that we work with, such as Domino's, use this dynamic data to better predict event-driven demand surges, and then factor those surges into their staffing and supply chain strategies to increase revenue while preventing losses."

Findings from the report include:

There are over 6,800 events taking place throughout Q1 that will each draw crowds of more than 10,000 people, representing a huge increase in foot traffic in cities across the country

Events in New York City are expected to draw an aggregate attendance of over 2 million people in March 2022 alone, representing a 5025% increase from March 2021

While most businesses in Los Angeles are expecting a surge in demand around the Super Bowl, they should also be paying attention to a series of events taking place between March 19-21 that will draw collective crowds of more than 689,000 people

While the 2022 outlook is equally strong in New York , Los Angeles , and Las Vegas , event recovery in Las Vegas started sooner and is likely to outpace the other cities throughout the year

To read the full report for more insights, visit https://www.predicthq.com/offers/qsr-report-2022

The PredictHQ demand intelligence APIs gives businesses actionable insight into how events influence their demand for more accurate and profitable forecasting and planning. It can be seamlessly integrated with existing business intelligence systems, and companies can also understand what's driving demand anomalies through manual event searches and setting preferences for real-time notifications. With PredictHQ's demand intelligence solutions, businesses can proactively discover impactful outside influences so they can plan with confidence. Customers include Domino's, Uber, Accenture, First Data and a range of other leading accommodation, food retail, transport and travel companies.

PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, empowers global organizations to anticipate changes in demand for their products and services. PredictHQ's demand intelligence API aggregates events from hundreds of sources and verifies, enriches, and ranks them by predicted impact so companies can proactively discover catalysts that will impact demand. With PredictHQ, businesses gain a leg up on the competition and remain confident in their ability to meet customers' ever-changing needs.

