The power of illumination on clinical staff engagement

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumify Care has joined forces with Medline to expand access to its breakthrough, wearable LED light, which allows nurses and staff to provide enhanced patient care around-the-clock. The partnership first formed after Lumify Care participated in a Medline-sponsored Lab Startup Demo Day.

Medline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medline) (PRNewswire)

The uNight Light illuminates workspaces, especially at night, for better efficiency and allows nurses and staff to provide care without disturbing patient sleep. The hands-free light – attachable to scrubs – has three settings: red for alertness; blue to increase cognitive function; and white for effective reading, preparing medications and patient assessment.

"Providing staff with the right tools to succeed can help reduce turnover and empower clinical staff," said Michael Gerskovich, vice president with Medline's Dynacor division. "That's why we partnered with Lumify Care, to broaden the reach of this innovative product and help more clinicians nationwide, especially during one of the most challenging times in medical history."

Lumify Care is co-founded by Jennifferre Mancillas and Anthony Scarpone-Lambert, two nurses, who set out to create a company that supports clinicians with the tools and resources they need to excel. The solution is also a critical staff engagement tool, which in return, enhances the patient experience.

"Hospitals are disruptive. They're noisy with bright flashing lights in your face, even in the middle of the night, and when our patients can't get the solid sleep they need, their healing process is delayed and patient satisfaction decreases," said Mancillas. "Just as important as improving the patient experience, healthcare employers now have an opportunity to provide a functional tool to help staff feel more supported in performing their duties with less fumbling and higher rates of efficiency."

A Lumify Care survey of approximately 500 healthcare workers found that many nurses and healthcare staff struggle with low light when caring for patients at night. About 87% reported they struggle to see when providing care to sleeping patients in low-lit or darkened rooms, and nearly 100% said they wanted a better, less disruptive solution than turning on the overhead lights in a patient's room.

The product is also hands-free, liquid-repellant, stain-resistant, and washable with hospital-grade disinfectant. To date, the uNight Light has been used by over 20,000 healthcare professionals in over 500 healthcare systems, with 95% of nurses stating the product helped them see better without interrupting patients' sleep. In addition, increasing alertness for clinicians at night can lead to a decrease in medication administration errors, accidental needle sticks, and falls.

"I have seen several innovations that try and improve patient experience; few have been as simple and impactful as Lumify Care's uNight Light," said Nicole Lincoln (MS, RN, CCNS, FNP, and NPI) and senior manager of nursing innovation at Boston Medical Center.

"The uNight Light leads to a decrease in sleep disturbances for patients, having a profound impact on the quality of their stay and their ability to heal efficiently. It just makes sense," said Hiyam Nadel (MBA, BSN and RN), and director of innovation at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Regarding the partnership, Scarpone-Lambert said, "We believe Medline's innovative spirit, history of supporting frontline healthcare workers, and belief in improving the patient experience fits well with Lumify's goals. We know the value that uNight has brought to our own experience as frontline healthcare workers, and we'll continue to work towards every healthcare worker around the world having a uNight Light."

Learn more about uNight Light.

Learn more about innovation at Medline.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medline