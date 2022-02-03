Nava Benefits Named to NYC Digital Health 100 by NYCHBL

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Benefits , a modern healthcare benefits brokerage leveraging technology and benefits innovation to tackle the rising costs of healthcare, today announced that New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL), the organization that serves as the gateway to New York's healthcare ecosystem, has recognized the company on its NYC Digital Health 100, showcasing the most exciting and innovative health start-ups in New York.

"This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, NYCHBL. "We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area."

Venture capital dollars are pouring into digital health companies. Investment in US-based startups alone soared to a record $29.1 billion in 2021, nearly doubling the prior year's record of $14.9 billion. Telemedicine, mental health, and wellness apps are several categories that have seen significant spikes in funding and adoption in the past year. But despite the monumental progress made in digital health technology, there are fundamentally large groups of people who are still not able to access this innovation, and are not getting their medical needs met through their existing healthcare benefits plans.

Nava is bridging the gap between the developments happening in digital health and the employees who are seeking modern healthcare at lower costs. As the only benefits broker on the list, Nava is making it easier for innovative healthcare companies to reach their target customers.

"We're honored to be recognized on the NYC Digital Health 100 amongst great company for the second year in a row," said Donald DeSantis, Nava's Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "The award is a testament to the innovation happening in the space. We look forward to continuing to level up how modern benefits are accessed and offered to the people who need them."

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised a historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B) and 87% of the investments went to start-ups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr .

