James Investment Celebrates 50th Anniversary

ALPHA, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 50th year in business for Ohio based firm, James Investment. In 1972, Dr. Frank James, Jr., began James Investment from his son's bedroom in their family home. Fifty years later, the firm manages over $1.4 billion in assets, has a beautiful office location in the woods, and remains incredibly thankful for each client helping them become what they are today.

In honor of their 50th anniversary, the firm will celebrate in various ways throughout the year. As part of this celebration, they have made a commitment to donate $50,000 this year to organizations within their community.

Investing in the community, both financially and through employee involvement, has always been an important component of the firm's culture. They continually strive to be good neighbors and citizens locally.

The folks at James are pioneers in the investing space. Having incorporated at the end of 1972 and at the start of one of the country's worst bear markets, their investment discipline was put to the test right from the beginning. The firm successfully managed client accounts in those early years, proving their capital preservation-oriented discipline worked well. This same discipline has helped them navigate many difficult markets during their long history, and the firm remains confident it will continue serving clients well today and into the future.

Additionally, the clients they serve are as diverse as the investments they manage. As well as individual investors, the firm works for retirement plans, hospitals, educational and religious endowments, family foundations, and financial institutions. It is their goal to empower clients to have confidence in their investments. The James Investment philosophy is to grow clients' funds while stressing the preservation of capital.

"By re-evaluating everything we do on an ongoing basis, we continually keep ourselves fresh, and that's one of the reasons we've been able to stick around for 50 years" says Barry James, CEO.

