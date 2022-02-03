Harley-Davidson Announces H Partners Representative to Join Board

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson") (NYSE: HOG), the world's most desirable motorcycle company, today announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with one of its major shareholders, H Partners. As part of the agreement, Jared Dourdeville, a Partner at H Partners, has joined the Harley-Davidson Board of Directors. Mr Dourdeville has also been appointed to the Human Resources Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

"We believe this agreement is in the best interest of Harley-Davidson shareholders, as we look to deliver long-term, profitable growth, as the most desirable motorcycle company in the world," said Tom Linebarger, Lead Director, Harley-Davidson. "We look forward to welcoming Mr. Dourdeville to the Board."

"Under the leadership of Jochen Zeitz, we believe Harley-Davidson's best days are ahead, and we look forward to partnering with the Board, leadership team, and employees to reinvigorate this iconic American company," said Dourdeville.

The complete agreement between Harley-Davidson and H Partners will be included in a Form 8-K to be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Company Background

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. www.harley-davidson.com.

