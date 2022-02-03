Genesis Consulting Group Rebrands as Genesis Ed Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Consulting Group, LLC is proud to announce that it has rebranded as Genesis Ed Solutions (Genesis). Known as "institutional paramedics," Genesis deploys expert teams led by skilled and experienced doctoral-level leaders into K-12 schools and districts, educational nonprofits, and higher education institutions.

Utilizing "The Genesis Process©," a data-driven approach, Genesis helps clients more effectively achieve their missions, tackling organizations' complex challenges in areas such as accreditation, strategic planning, evaluation, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. With over 60 years of executive, administrative, and academic leadership in a wide variety of institutions, the Genesis team has a track record of creative problem-solving and practical change management.

"Our new name, Genesis Ed Solutions, is a reflection of our core passion for the education space and the possibilities it creates for students and communities," said Dr. Joy Gorham Hervey, co-founder and principal consultant.

Dr. Eurmon Hervey, Jr., co-founder and principal consultant, added, "When working with clients, we don't come in with pre-packaged solutions. Like a good doctor, we begin with a listening ear, a respectful approach, and a clear eye to the data."

The work of Genesis Ed Solutions is powered by the belief that education is a pathway to equity. The firm's mission is to facilitate transformative social change by partnering with leaders of higher education and K-12 institutions, educational nonprofits, and corporate education initiatives to advance their missions through data-driven solutions that empower teams and maximize impact. Founded in 1999 by Drs. Joy and Eurmon Hervey, Genesis Ed Solutions is a Black-owned, woman-owned business headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. To learn more, please visit www.genesisedsolutions.com.

