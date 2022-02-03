FINOS, the Fintech Open Source Foundation and Financial Sector Project of The Linux Foundation, Announces Name Change and 2022 Dates for Open Source in Finance Forum

Open Source Strategy Forum is now the Open Source in Finance Forum, with the name changed to better reflect its evolution as the premier event dedicated to driving collaboration and innovation in financial services through open source software and standards.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FINOS , the Fintech Open Source Foundation and financial sector project of The Linux Foundation, and The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the name change of its event dedicated to driving collaboration and innovation in financial services through open source software and standards from Open Source Strategy Forum to the Open Source in Finance Forum . The event started in 2017 under the auspices of FINOS prior to it joining the Linux Foundation in 2020, and has since grown to become the flagship event for the fast growing open source movement in financial services and its unique challenges. The name is being changed to better reflect the focus of the event within the larger landscape of open source events produced by The Linux Foundation and its projects.

This year, Open Source in Finance Forum will take place in London, England on Wednesday, July 13, and in New York City, USA on Thursday, December 8. Both events will gather experts from financial services, technology and open source who will come together for thought-provoking insights and conversations, providing unique opportunities to hear from and engage with those who are leveraging open source software to solve industry challenges.

The Call for Proposals for Open Source in Finance Forum London and Open Source in Finance Forum New York are now open. View suggested topics and submit talks for all events at the links provided above.

The Linux Foundation strongly values the need to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in open source, and a great place for that to begin is on the conference stage. We encourage those from all marginalized communities to submit to speak. We also welcome and encourage first-time speakers to submit. If you aren't sure about your abstract or have any questions, please reach out to us .

About FINOS

FINOS (The Fintech Open Source Foundation) is a nonprofit whose mission is to foster adoption of open source, open standards and collaborative software development practices in financial services. It is the center for open source developers and the financial services industry to build new technology projects that have a lasting impact on business operations. As a regulatory compliant platform, the foundation enables developers from these competing organizations to collaborate on projects with a strong propensity for mutualization. It has enabled codebase contributions from both the buy- and sell-side firms and counts over 40 major financial institutions, fintechs and technology consultancies as part of its membership. FINOS is also part of the Linux Foundation, the largest shared technology organization in the world.



About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 2,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit linuxfoundation.org .



Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.



Visit our website and follow us on Twitter , Linkedin , and Facebook for all the latest event updates and announcements.



The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

