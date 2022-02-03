ePlus Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months Financial Results

ePlus Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months Financial Results --Double-Digit Growth in Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income--

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

ePlus logo (PRNewsfoto/ePlus inc.) (PRNewswire)

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Net sales increased 15.7% to $494.8 million ; technology segment net sales increased 14.8% to $477.0 million ; service revenues increased 20.0% to $62.5 million .

Adjusted gross billings increased 16.5% to $685.0 million .

Gross profit increased 19.3% to $117.1 million .

Gross margin was 23.7%, an increase of 70 basis points.

Net earnings increased 22.1% to $26.4 million .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.5% to $41.8 million .

Diluted earnings per share increased 21.0% to $0.98 . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 23.6% to $1.10 .

First Nine Months Fiscal Year 2022

Net sales increased 12.6% to $1,369.5 million ; technology segment net sales increased 11.7% to $1,313.6 million ; service revenues increased 19.9% to $179.0 million .

Adjusted gross billings increased 14.2% to $1,982.2 million .

Gross profit increased 16.9% to $345.6 million .

Gross margin was 25.2%, an increase of 90 basis points.

Net earnings increased 38.3% to $81.4 million .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 32.0% to $130.3 million .

Diluted earnings per share increased 37.7% to $3.03 . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 36.3% to $3.38 .

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021.

Management Comment

"ePlus delivered strong third quarter financial results, driven by consistent execution from our team and continued strong demand for our services and solutions, which enable our customers to accelerate their digital transformation strategies," said Mark Marron, president and chief executive officer of ePlus. "Net sales increased 15.7% to $494.8 million, reflecting broad-based demand and market share gains in our technology segment as well as solid growth in our financing business. The strength and scalability of our business model is evident in our financial performance, which included a 50-basis point year-over-year improvement in operating margins and a 23% gain in operating income, significantly outpacing revenue growth."

Mr. Marron continued, "Our strong financial performance in the third quarter and year to date reflects the successful execution of our growth strategy, as we leverage our deep expertise and widespread capabilities to deliver cost-effective and agile solutions across the technology stack. In addition, we continue to benefit from our focus on higher-margin and faster-growing areas, including cloud, networking and security, where we provide a suite of comprehensive products and services that address our customers' most complex IT challenges."

Prior Period Reclassifications Due to Stock Split

Reclassifications of prior period amounts related to number of shares and per share amounts have been made to conform to the current period presentation due to the December 13, 2021, two-for-one, stock split.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the third quarter ended December 31, 2020:

Consolidated net sales increased 15.7% to $494.8 million, from $427.6 million.

Technology segment net sales increased 14.8% to $477.0 million, from $415.6 million due to higher sales of product and services. Service revenues increased 20.0% to $62.5 million, from $52.1 million due to increases in professional services and managed services. Adjusted gross billings increased 16.5% to $685.0 million from $587.8 million.

Financing segment net sales increased 48.4% to $17.9 million, from $12.0 million due to higher post-contract earnings from several early buyouts of assets under lease.

Consolidated gross profit increased 19.3% to $117.1 million, from $98.2 million. Consolidated gross margin was 23.7%, up from 23.0% last year, due to higher product and services margins in our technology segment and a larger proportion of sales recorded on a net basis.

Operating expenses were $81.0 million, up 17.6% from $68.9 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, as well as higher salaries and benefits. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,554, down 32 from a year ago in the third quarter which included 102 employees added on Dec. 31, 2020 from the SMP acquisition.

Consolidated operating income increased 23.3% to $36.1 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 26.4%, lower than the prior year quarter of 28.1%, due to an adjustment to the prior year tax return related to foreign taxes.

Net earnings increased 22.1% to $26.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.5% to $41.8 million, from $34.4 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.98, compared with $0.81 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.10, compared with $0.89 last year.

First Nine Months Fiscal Year 2022 Results

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2020:

Consolidated net sales increased 12.6% to $1,369.5 million, from $1,215.7 million.

Technology segment net sales increased 11.7% to $1,313.6 million, from $1,176.2 million due to higher sales of product and services. Service revenues increased 19.9% to $179.0 million, from $149.3 million due to increases in professional services and managed services. Adjusted gross billings was $1,982.2 million, an increase of 14.2% from $1,735.3 million.

Financing segment net sales increased 41.2% to $55.9 million, from $39.6 million, due to higher post-contract earnings and higher transactional gains.

Consolidated gross profit increased 16.9% to $345.6 million, from $295.7 million. Consolidated gross margin was 25.2%, up from 24.3% last year, due to higher services margins and a higher proportion of sales recorded on a net basis in our technology segment.

Operating expenses were $232.8 million, up 9.3% from $212.9 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, higher healthcare costs, software license and maintenance expenses, and higher depreciation and amortization due to the acquisition of SMP.

Consolidated operating income increased 36.4% to $112.8 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current year period was 27.7%, lower than last year of 29.8% due to an adjustment in the prior year related to the federal benefit from state taxes.

Net earnings increased 38.3% to $81.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 32.0% to $130.3 million, from $98.7 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $3.03, compared with $2.20 in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $3.38, compared with $2.48 last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2021, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $105.6 million, compared with $129.6 million as of March 31, 2021 due to additional working capital needs in our technology segment, and the repurchase of stock. Inventory, which represents equipment ordered by customers but not yet delivered, increased 111.2% from March 31, 2021, and 9.8% sequentially, due to ongoing projects with customers coupled with some impact from continued supply chain constraints. Total stockholders' equity was $639.3 million, compared with $562.4 million as of March 31, 2021. Total shares outstanding were 27.0 million on December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

Summary and Outlook

"Supported by our talented and dedicated global team, our extensive network of vendor relationships and our differentiated business model serving the entire IT lifecycle, ePlus is positioned for continued growth. In today's dynamic market, ePlus remains an essential partner for our customers as they rapidly adapt their IT infrastructure to build a more connected, secure and collaborative environment that aligns with their long-term business objectives.

Mr. Marron concluded, "We continue to invest in our people and in our capabilities to ensure that we remain at the forefront, providing expert advice, value-added services and innovative solutions for our customers. Our strong balance sheet offers the flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions that will strengthen our market position, expand our capabilities and enhance our growth prospects."

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the month of December:

Announced the unveiling of a networking strategy called READI to help organizations implement foundational software-defined technologies and solutions that transform and modernize their enterprise network infrastructures.

Honored with the Social Impact Partner of the Year Award for the Americas at the Cisco Partner Summit 2021

In the month of November:

Announced the successful achievement of Cloud Management and Automation VMware Master Services Competency.

Rang the NASDAQ closing bell in celebration of its 25th listing anniversary.

Conference Call Information

ePlus will hold a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 3, 2022:

Audio Webcast (Live & Replay): https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/793714691

Live Call: (888) 330-2469 (toll-free/domestic)

(240) 789-2740 (international)

Replay: (800) 770- 2030 (toll-free/domestic)

(647) 362-9199 (international)

Passcode: 5403833 (live call and replay)

The replay of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through February 10, 2022.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking, and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the duration and impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures and court opinions regarding the legality thereof to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers, and partners; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, significant and rapid inflation, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates and pressure on prices; supply constraints of certain IT products, including constraints caused by shortages in semiconductors and other components; inflation of both wages and product costs; reduction of vendor incentive programs; and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; disruptions or a security breach in our or our vendors' or suppliers' IT systems and data and audio communication networks, supply chains or other systems; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with one or more of our largest volume customers or vendors; a possible decrease in the capital spending budgets of our customers or a decrease in purchases from us; our ability to raise capital, maintain or increase as needed our lines of credit with vendors or floor planning facility, or obtain debt for our financing transactions; uncertainty regarding the phase out of LIBOR may negatively affect our operating results; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; the creditworthiness of our customers and our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information and remain secure during a cyber-security or ransomware attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; our dependence on continued innovation in hardware, software and services offerings by our vendors, availability of these products from our vendors and our ability to partner with them; our reliance on third parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service, software as a service and platform as a service; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel and vendor certifications; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES







UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$105,566

$129,562 Accounts receivable—trade, net

520,629

391,567 Accounts receivable—other, net

40.818

41,053 Inventories

147,739

69,963 Financing receivables—net, current

98,183

106,272 Deferred costs

34,684

28,201 Other current assets

12,932

10,976 Total current assets

960,551

777,594









Financing receivables and operating leases—net

90,026

90,165 Deferred tax asset—net

1,972

1,468 Property, equipment and other assets

46,215

42,289 Goodwill

126,604

126,645 Other intangible assets—net

29,778

38,614 TOTAL ASSETS

$1,255,146

$1,076,775









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$162,670

$165,162 Accounts payable—floor plan

157,667

98,653 Salaries and commissions payable

39,184

36,839 Deferred revenue

93,319

72,802 Recourse notes payable—current

51,104

5,450 Non-recourse notes payable—current

37,245

50,397 Other current liabilities

26,224

30,061 Total current liabilities

567,413

459,364









Recourse notes payable—long term

7,689

12,658 Non-recourse notes payable—long term

6,340

5,664 Other liabilities

34,408

36,679 TOTAL LIABILITIES

615,850

514,365









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, $.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding

-

- Common stock, $.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 26,966 outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 27,006 outstanding at March 31, 2021

270

145 Additional paid-in capital

157,721

152,366 Treasury stock, at cost, 50 shares at December 31, 2021 and 1,987 shares at March 31, 2021

(2,592)

(75,372) Retained earnings

483,601

484,616 Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency translation adjustment

296

655 Total Stockholders' Equity

639,296

562,410 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$1,255,146

$1,076,775



ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net sales













Product $432,307

$375,512

$1,190,524

$1,066,408 Services 62,527

52,092

178,976

149,308 Total 494,834

427,604

1,369,500

1,215,716















Cost of sales













Product 339,810

297,514

914,666

827,111 Services 37,907

31,939

109,203

92,935 Total 377,717

329,453

1,023,869

920,046















Gross profit 117,117

98,151

345,631

295,670















Selling, general, and administrative 76,874

65,390

220,153

201,746 Depreciation and amortization 3,597

3,143

11,376

10,000 Interest and financing costs 561

355

1,262

1,179 Operating expenses 81,032

68,888

232,791

212,925















Operating income 36,085

29,263

112,840

82,745















Other income (expense) (175)

813

(377)

1,095















Earnings before taxes 35,910

30,076

112,463

83,840















Provision for income taxes 9,486

8,438

31,108

24,996















Net earnings $26,424

$21,638

$81,355

$58,844















Net earnings per common share—basic $0.99

$0.81

$3.05

$2.21 Net earnings per common share—diluted $0.98

$0.81

$3.03

$2.20















Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 26,668

26,664

26,666

26,684 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 26,930

26,756

26,887

26,804

Technology Segment



Three Months Ended December 31,





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

(in thousands)



(in thousands)

























Net sales



















Product $414,448

$363,478

14.0%

$1,134,658

$1,026,845

10.5% Services 62,527

52,092

20.0%

178,976

149,308

19.9% Total 476,975

415,570

14.8%

1,313,634

1,176,153

11.7%























Cost of sales





















Product 334,585

295,310

13.3%

899,437

820,859

9.6% Services 37,907

31,939

18.7%

109,203

92,935

17.5% Total 372,492

327,249

13.8%

1,008,640

913,794

10.4%























Gross profit 104,483

88,321

18.3%

304,994

262,359

16.3%























Selling, general, and administrative 73,413

62,377

17.7%

210,369

190,519

10.4% Depreciation and amortization 3,569

3,115

14.6%

11,292

9,916

13.9% Interest and financing costs 335

-

nm

693

266

160.5% Operating expenses 77,317

65,492

18.1%

222,354

200,701

10.8%























Operating income $27,166

$22,829

19.0%

$82,640

$61,658

34.0% Adjusted gross billings $685,031

$587,825

16.5%

$1,982,162

$1,735,283

14.2% Adjusted EBITDA $32,794

$27,876

17.6%

$99,811

$77,312

29.1%

Technology Segment Net Sales by Customer End Market



Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2021

2020

Change











Telecom, Media, & Entertainment 29%

23%

6% Healthcare 16%

14%

2% SLED 15%

16%

(1%) Technology 15%

18%

(3%) Financial Services 9%

13%

(4%) All others 16%

16%

- Total 100%

100%





Financing Segment

Three Months Ended December 31,





Nine Months Ended December 31,







2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change



(in thousands)





(in thousands)































Net sales $17,859

$12,034

48.4%

$55,866

$39,563

41.2%

Cost of sales 5,225

2,204

137.1%

15,229

6,252

143.6%

Gross profit 12,634

9,830

28.5%

40,637

33,311

22.0%



























Selling, general, and administrative 3,461

3,013

14.9%

9,784

11,227

(12.9%)

Depreciation and amortization 28

28

0.0%

84

84

0.0%

Interest and financing costs 226

355

(36.3%)

569

913

(37.7%)

Operating expenses 3,715

3,396

9.4%

10,437

12,224

(14.6%)



























Operating income $8,919

$6,434

38.6%

$30,200

$21,087

43.2%

Adjusted EBITDA $9,003

$6,519

38.1%

$30,453

$21,358

42.6%



ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP information: (i) Adjusted Gross Billings, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, (iii) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (v) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define adjusted gross billings as our technology segment net sales calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude the costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription/SaaS licenses, and services.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expense, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Segment adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate non-GAAP adjusted gross billings, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands)















Technology segment net sales $476,975

$415,570

$1,313,634

$1,176,153 Costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription / SaaS licenses, and services 208,056

172,255

668,528

559,130 Adjusted gross billings $685,031

$587,825

$1,982,162

$1,735,283



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands) Consolidated













Net earnings $26,424

$21,638

$81,355

$58,844 Provision for income taxes 9,486

8,438

31,108

24,996 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,597

3,143

11,376

10,000 Share based compensation 1,780

1,756

5,355

5,427 Acquisition and integration expense -

233

-

232 Interest and financing costs 335

-

693

266 Other (income) expense [2] 175

(813)

377

(1,095) Adjusted EBITDA $41,797

$34,395

$130,264

$98,670

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands) Technology Segment













Operating income $27,166

$22,829

$82,640

$61,658 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,569

3,115

11,292

9,916 Share based compensation 1,724

1,699

5,186

5,240 Acquisition and integration expense -

233

-

232 Interest and financing costs 335

-

693

266 Adjusted EBITDA $32,794

$27,876

$99,811

$77,312































Financing Segment













Operating income $8,919

$6,434

$30,200

$21,087 Depreciation and amortization [1] 28

28

84

84 Share based compensation 56

57

169

187 Adjusted EBITDA $9,003

$6,519

$30,453

$21,358

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands) GAAP: Earnings before taxes $35,910

$30,076

$112,463

$83,840 Share based compensation 1,780

1,756

5,355

5,427 Acquisition and integration expense -

233

-

232 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 2,497

1,986

7,854

6,386 Other (income) expense [2] 175

(813)

377

(1,095) Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes 40,362

33,238

126,049

94,790















GAAP: Provision for income taxes 9,486

8,438

31,108

24,996 Share based compensation 470

493

1,494

1,621 Acquisition and integration expense -

65

-

65 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 649

541

2,156

1,856 Other (income) expense [2] 46

(228)

104

(314) Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock -

-

317

(40) Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 10,651

9,309

35,179

28,184















Non-GAAP: Net earnings $29,711

$23,929

$90,870

$66,606

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020















GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $0.98

$0.81

$3.03

$2.20















Share based compensation 0.05

0.05

0.14

0.14 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.07

0.05

0.21

0.16 Other (income) expense [2] -

(0.02)

0.01

(0.02) Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock -

-

(0.01)

- Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax $0.12

$0.08

$0.35

$0.28















Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.10

$0.89

$3.38

$2.48



[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ePlus inc.