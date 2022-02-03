Elation Health Grows Primary Care Vision with Three New Executive Hires New leaders bring dynamic experience to accelerate the support of Elation's primary care technology platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elation Health , which offers clinical-first technology powering the future of primary care, today announced three new executive hires: Sarah Kasten joining as chief people officer, Lennart Lepner as chief financial officer, and Blake Wolff as head of customer. After doubling its team in 2021 and building upon its award-winning collaborative electronic health records (EHR) platform, Elation Health is continuing to grow and scale. For more information on remote and San Francisco–based digital health careers with Elation, visit elationhealth.com/careers .

About the executives:

Sarah Kasten , chief people officer — Kasten is a dynamic senior human resource executive with extensive background and experience directing startups and international HR operations as well as leading change management, organizational design, employee engagement, diversity, equality and inclusion, talent acquisition, and more. Previously the head of human resources for Kaplan Test Prep and Kaplan Professional, Sarah directed the overall HR function for a $300+ million organization, supporting 5,000+ full- and part-time global employees, proving success in driving performance, generating significant cost savings, and consistently exceeding strategic business goals.

"I'm thrilled to join the Elation team and apply my collaborative, data-driven, people-first approach to enable independent primary care physicians to better serve their patients and transition to value-based care by providing our best-in-class EHR platform," said Kasten. "It's a special corporate culture here that works to genuinely delight — not just assist — primary care physicians with Elation's technology."

Lennart Lepner , chief financial officer — Lepner is a finance executive with a deep experience in financial operations, capital markets, and strategic finance. At Elation, he is charged with building out financial infrastructure and operations to help the company to scale and deploy capital efficiently to support continued profitable growth, overseeing accounting and strategic finance functions. Previously, Lepner served as a finance executive at AppDirect, guiding the subscription commerce leader from a startup to a late-stage pre-IPO company. Prior to AppDirect, Lepner worked on Wall Street advising companies on capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic advisory engagements.

Blake Wolff , head of customer — Wolff is an accomplished high-growth customer leader with extensive experience scaling companies in the SaaS, high-tech, and services industries. Previously Salesloft's EVP of Customer & Alliances, Blake was responsible for the strategic direction and scaling of the customer and partner organizations, providing award-winning service across the customer and partner journeys. Having served in various board and executive capacities across emerging business markets, Wolff will be applying his passion and experiences to leading and nurturing the group responsible for making delightful primary care a reality.

"We are delighted to welcome Sarah, Lennart, and Blake to continue Elation's growth as we support primary care practices delivering the highest-quality personalized care to more patients," said Kyna Fong, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Elation Health. "Recent public health complexities have revealed the resilience, dedication, and heroism of primary care professionals across the nation. We continue to identify and design the best tools to relieve burden, restore time to practice their craft, and make getting paid for their work as easy as possible."

Whether innovating through new payment models like Direct Primary Care (DPC) or new delivery platforms from fast growing startups, primary care is reinventing itself all over the nation. Elation's focus on a clinical-first design approach respects, rather than disrupts, the sanctity of the physician and patient relationship. Elation gives primary care teams the tools necessary to create the value that only primary care can deliver.

Powering the largest network of independent primary care, Elation offers a certified EHR platform (including HIPAA-compliant telehealth to support virtual care), Medicare- and Medicaid-quality programs to close care gaps and alleviate reporting burden, and innovative patient engagement capabilities to support virtual or in-person patient relationship management.

For more information about Elation's primary care technology platform, visit www.elationhealth.com .

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the most trusted technology platform for independent primary care. Since 2010, the company has delivered clinical-first solutions — built on an award-winning collaborative EHR platform — that helps practices start, grow, communicate, and succeed in delivering the highest-quality personalized care to patients. Elation Health is empowering primary care providers to uphold the craft of medicine, while thriving in an evolving healthcare landscape. Today, Elation Health serves 20,000 clinicians caring for 12.8 million Americans. Learn more at elationhealth.com , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

