DoorDash and Shake Shack Hook Up to Launch Limited-Time, Spicy Dating Site Singles can "Eat Cute" and salivate over two unique mouthwatering promotions exclusively available on DoorDash to celebrate the launch of Shake Shack's new Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The romantic comedy begins playing, a couple on their first date agree they're "not that hungry" so they split something. Salad is suggested and immediately the second date is off the table. DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) and Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) are helping make sure that never happens again with " Eat Cute ," a limited-time dating site for Shake Shack's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich lovers.

Beginning today, singles looking to find their sandwich-loving better half can visit LetsEatCute.com to develop their dating profile in less time than it takes to order Shake Shack on DoorDash. This quirky dating site empowers singles to break the ice and spice up their love life, all while bonding over their love for Shake Shack's newly-released Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. Simply upload a selfie, tell us how spicy you like it, and let your passion rage fearlessly for Shake Shack on DoorDash. Instantaneously begin tapping on the flame icon to find your perfect match, then the rest is history – just like that last fry at the bottom of the bag.

"Eat Cute" users won't have just a shot at love this Valentine's Day. Upon matching with a compatible Buffalo Chicken Sandwich lover, a promotional code for a free Buffalo Chicken Sandwich* from Shake Shack on DoorDash will be presented on a separate pop-up screen to share with your match to spread the love. Whether or not you find your Eat Cute, singles have a chance to win a $5,000 DoorDash gift card** to buy all the Shake Shack Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches their heart desires. Just share a screenshot of your Eat Cute profile on Twitter and use the hashtags #EatCuteWithDoorDash and #Sweepstakes to enter.

DoorDash and Shake Shack are partnering with notable singles Rahul Rai ( @therealrahulrai ) and Courtney Parchman ( @averagefashionblogger ) who will be swiping on "Eat Cute," in addition to sharing their candid dating advice and experience on TikTok.

"After this last holiday season where I spent the majority of my time being interrogated by my family about why I'm still single, I'm so glad DoorDash and Shake Shack created 'Eat Cute' to help me find an honest answer to their line of questioning in the future," said Rahul Rai ( @therealrahulrai ). "I don't share my ranch with just anyone though, so I'm hoping there will be plenty of foodies on the site for me to double dip with."

"As singles embark on their 'Eat Cute' journey, we're not only wishing them luck in love, but we're also hoping their phone screens can withstand the heat," said Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, Chief Marketing Officer at DoorDash. "We're continuing to build our relationship with Shake Shack by presenting a bit of levity with 'Eat Cute' this year, ideally sparking the start of something new for singles looking for love centered around their shared interest in delicious food."

"This February, Shake Shack wants all our single fans to find love in a hopeless place - online," said Jay Livingston, Chief Marketing Officer at Shake Shack. "By partnering with DoorDash for 'Eat Cute,' we are hoping to use our Buffalo Chicken Sandwich to light the initial spark and help singles everywhere spice up their dating experience."

There's enough love in the air this Valentine's Day to go around – not just for couples, but rather for everyone. From February 3 - February 7, DoorDash customers can enjoy free fries on orders of $15 or more including a Buffalo Chicken Sandwich***.

For more information and to meet your match, please visit LetsEatCute.com and order Shake Shack on DoorDash here .

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics – ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 350 locations in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 120 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai, Philippines, Singapore, Mexico, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App , a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | t: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack

*Free Buffalo Chicken Sandwich on $20+: Offer valid for one (1) free Buffalo Chicken Sandwich while supplies last. Offer valid through 02/15/2022 at participating Shake Shack locations. Valid only with a minimum subtotal greater than $20, excluding taxes and fees. This subtotal includes the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. Limit one per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code received via Eat Cute site to redeem. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

**Sweepstakes: Ends 2/15. No Purchase Necessary. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. at least the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. For Official Rules, how to make an entry (including alternate methods of entry), prize description & odds statement, see The Official Rules at https://help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/Eat-Cute-Sweepstakes-Official-Rules?language=en_US. Sponsor: DoorDash, Inc.

***EATCUTE: Free Fries with a Buffalo Chicken Sandwich purchase on $15+: Offer valid for one (1) free order of fries while supplies last. Offer valid through 02/07/2022 at participating Shake Shack locations. Valid only with the purchase of one (1) Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and a minimum subtotal greater than $15, excluding taxes and fees. Limit one per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code EATCUTE to redeem. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

